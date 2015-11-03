The Alliance For Solar Choice

RSS

Photo by Tim Fuller Flickr CC

In a carefully watched case with national implications for the solar power industry, a Dane County district judge ordered Friday that We Energies can’t impose an extra tax on its residential customers who own rooftop solar panels. more

Nov 3, 2015

We Energies had claimed in its rate case before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) that its customers with solar panels actually cost the utility money, which they need to recoup from these customers. Two of the three-member commissi... more

May 26, 2015

Thinkstock

The Gov. Scott Walker appointees on the state Public Service Commission (PSC) are not serving the public’s best interests. The two members Walker selected—former state Rep. Phil Montgomery and ex-voucher school lobbyist Ellen Nowak—have sho... more

Feb 10, 2015

A pro-solar group is poised to sue the state Public Service Commission (PSC). more

Nov 18, 2014

We Energies’ proposal to change the way it bills all of its customers and add new charges to solar system owners isn’t terribly popular. Testimony at the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Milwaukee hearings on more

Nov 4, 2014

We Energies is waging a high-stakes war against its solar customers as it seeks to jack up the cost of going solar in Wisconsin more

Oct 8, 2014

