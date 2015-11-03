The Alliance For Solar Choice
Good News for Wisconsin’s Solar Industry
In a carefully watched case with national implications for the solar power industry, a Dane County district judge ordered Friday that We Energies can't impose an extra tax on its residential customers who own rooftop solar panels.
Nov 3, 2015
Solar Advocates Head to Court to Stop We Energies’ Solar Tariff
We Energies had claimed in its rate case before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) that its customers with solar panels actually cost the utility money, which they need to recoup from these customers. Two of the three-member commission
May 26, 2015
Solar Advocates Push Back Against Walker’s PSC
The Gov. Scott Walker appointees on the state Public Service Commission (PSC) are not serving the public's best interests. The two members Walker selected—former state Rep. Phil Montgomery and ex-voucher school lobbyist Ellen Nowak—have sho
Feb 10, 2015
Clean Energy Group Says It Will Sue to Block We Energies’ Solar Rate Hikes
A pro-solar group is poised to sue the state Public Service Commission (PSC).
Nov 18, 2014
State Calls Foul on Phony Supporters of We Energies Rate Hike
We Energies' proposal to change the way it bills all of its customers and add new charges to solar system owners isn't terribly popular. Testimony at the Public Service Commission's (PSC) Milwaukee hearings on
Nov 4, 2014
We Energies-Funded Study Says Solar Actually Helps—Not Harms—Ratepayers
We Energies is waging a high-stakes war against its solar customers as it seeks to jack up the cost of going solar in Wisconsin
Oct 8, 2014