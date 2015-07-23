Allison Dunne
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Announces Extra Laughs!
Jul 23, 2015 10:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Comedy @ MKE Follies
In every city that claims to have a theater scene, you need two major kinds of theaters. You need big budget theaters, likeThe Milwaukee Rep with their multi-million dollar budgets complete with massivebeautiful sets, costumes, lights, etc. (you.. more
May 27, 2015 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Delightful Variety with MKE Follies
The latest installment of MKE Follies, a series produced by Dance Revolution MKE, proved a joyful success. The evening’s variety was stimulating, and each new act created a shift in the atmosphere of the room. more
May 26, 2015 9:28 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Dance Happening: ‘MKE Follies’
Dance Revolution Milwaukee’s bi-monthly mini performing arts festival, MKE Follies, is back from an intermission during which the show’s cool venue, The Box, moved to street level at 311 E. Wisconsin Ave. more
May 12, 2015 7:57 PM John Schneider Dance
Ha ha ha! Milwaukee’s Underground Comedy Gets Last Laugh With Do-it-Yourself Approach
Tea Krulos looks in on Matt Kemple’s Milwaukee Comedy as well as our city’s burgeoning open mic nights. more
Apr 7, 2015 7:49 PM Tea Krulos A&E Feature
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brady Street Festival
Rock climbing, a BMX stunt team, belly dancers, camel rides, wine and cheese tastings, food and shopping are among the attractions at today’s Brady Street Festival. Of course, there’s also music—three stages of it, featuring acts like more
Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee