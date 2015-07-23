RSS

Allison Dunne

Jul 23, 2015 10:18 PM Comedy

In every city that claims to have a theater scene, you need two major kinds of theaters. You need big budget theaters, likeThe Milwaukee Rep with their multi-million dollar budgets complete with massivebeautiful sets, costumes, lights, etc. (you.. more

May 27, 2015 10:25 PM Comedy

The latest installment of MKE Follies, a series produced by Dance Revolution MKE, proved a joyful success. The evening’s variety was stimulating, and each new act created a shift in the atmosphere of the room. more

May 26, 2015 9:28 PM Theater

Dance Revolution Milwaukee’s bi-monthly mini performing arts festival, MKE Follies, is back from an intermission during which the show’s cool venue, The Box, moved to street level at 311 E. Wisconsin Ave. more

May 12, 2015 7:57 PM Dance

Tea Krulos looks in on Matt Kemple’s Milwaukee Comedy as well as our city’s burgeoning open mic nights. more

Apr 7, 2015 7:49 PM A&E Feature

In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more

Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Rock climbing, a BMX stunt team, belly dancers, camel rides, wine and cheese tastings, food and shopping are among the attractions at today’s Brady Street Festival. Of course, there’s also music—three stages of it, featuring acts like more

Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

