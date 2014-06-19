Allison Moorer
John Doe Documents Shed Light on Scott Walker's Campaign Scheme
The Journal Sentinelis reporting that just-unsealed documents show that prosecutors are allegingthat Gov. Scott Walker was at the heart of a “criminal scheme” in which his two topadvisors—R. J. Johnson and his business partner, Deb Jordahl—c.. more
Jun 19, 2014 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 3 Comments
Allison Moorer
Making a near-perfect B-side to Johnny Cash’s posthumous meditation on death, American VI: Ain’t No Grave, Allison Moorer's eighth studio release comes on like just another neo-Nashville croonfest, taking its time to reveal the brooding lay... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Alchemist's VIRGINIA WOOLF
Alchemist Theatre opened all the traditional doors for its production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, putting together a pretty solid production. Mark Webber and Sharon Nieman-Kobbert star as older couple George and Martha who play hots to .. more
Mar 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Steve Earle w/ Allison Moorer @ The Pabst Theater
At53, Earle has seen and experienced most everything, from drug addiction to Washington Square Serenade ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Concert Reviews
Jul. 17 - Jul. 23
HEALTH @ The Borg Ward Collective, 7 p.m. Partneredwith the Canadian electronic duo Crystal Castles, HEALTH recorded oneof last year’s sharpest singles, the di,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee