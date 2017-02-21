Allium
What's New in Milwaukee Dining and Drinking: February 2017
If you’re a beer lover, then February was your month. Three new breweries opened, along with the first VPN-certified pizzeria in Milwaukee. more
Feb 21, 2017 2:25 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Allium Serves Wisconsin with a European Accent
The lovely building is an architectural gem from Milwaukee’s days as an outpost of European culture in the era of Cream City brick and beer barons. During the 1960s this discrete, East Side landmark housed the Avant-Garde Coffeehouse, which... more
Feb 17, 2014 6:33 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Boris and Doris On the Town
Funding Fun: SoundBites, a first-time 88Nine Radio Milwaukee fund-raiser, was top-notch. At the sold-out event in the Iron Horse Hotel, radio fans were treated to gourmet fare from nine top Milwaukee restaurants, while station DJs paired mu... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE