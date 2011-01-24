RSS

Alpha Transit

blogimage6333.jpe

Jan 24, 2011 8:14 PM On Music

blogimage6333.jpe

Milwaukee's Alpha Transit makes jazz fusion funk for prog space rockers. Or is that spacey funk for fusionist proggies? However one wants to brand the foursome's instrumental musings, the seven tracks rumble, whoosh, bump and soar like the ... more

Apr 27, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage76.jpe

The Miramar Theatre, 8 p.m. Over the Rhine, the long-running husband and wifeduo How do I book a cruise? ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 22, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES