Pop music is inherently divisive, particularly because of its culturalreverberations. So as Alt-J whizzed through a 70-minute set Wednesday night ata sold-out Riverside Theater, the band’s tendency to constantly shape-shiftresonated as a clever.. more
Jul 30, 2015 6:51 PM Mike Dupar On Music
Alt-J proved that they're on to something special Wednesday night, but also that there's still more work to be done. more
Jul 30, 2015 11:00 AM Mike Dupar Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: July 23-29
German Fest, Rhythm Lab MicroFest and the Riverwest 24 are among Milwaukee’s big gatherings this week. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cage the Elephant and Alt-J to Headline Night One of 102.1's Big Snow Show
Milwaukee's alternative station FM 102.1 has announced the headliners for the first night of its ninth annual Big Snow Show Holiday concert: Cage the Elephant, Alt-J, Fitz and the Tantrums, Vance Joy and Meg Myers. Some of these acts are no strang.. more
Oct 6, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 12-18
The knock against French alternative rockers is that they essentially write the same song over and over again. That criticism is more or less fair, but man, the songs “Lisztomania” and “1901” from 2009’s sterling more
Dec 11, 2013 1:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Phoenix and Artic Monkeys Will Headline FM 102.1's Big Snow Show(s)
FM 102.1's annual Big Snow Show at the Rave will become a two-night event this year, with an internationally minded lineup featuring headliners from France, England and Sweden. France bliss-pop stars Phoenix, fresh from headline billing at the Coa.. more
Sep 30, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Have Shovel, Will Skate!
Wednesday, August 4th brought a group of approximately 30-plus skateboarders from all walks of life carrying buckets and shovels to the site that formerly housed the world-famous Turf Skatepark, located near the Loomis Road exit off of I-89... more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols A&E Feature 1 Comments
Riesling—the crowd pleaser
I wasn't always a big fan of whites. I'd drink them, sure—and it was nice to have something cold around the house, but I chilled them almost to freezing and basically used them like light beer. Once I started learning, I grew to tolerate th... more
Mar 22, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Rapper Ray Nitti Flirts With National Breakthrough
“They told me I had five minutes beforeit was going to be broadcast,” Nitti recalls. “I wanted to call everyone I knewand tell them my song was going to be on the radio, but I was at Chuck E.Cheese with my daughter, so I didn&rsquo,Local more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music