Alt-J

alt-j benjamin wick.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Pop music is inherently divisive, particularly because of its culturalreverberations. So as Alt-J whizzed through a 70-minute set Wednesday night ata sold-out Riverside Theater, the band’s tendency to constantly shape-shiftresonated as a clever.. more

Jul 30, 2015 6:51 PM On Music

Alt-J proved that they're on to something special Wednesday night, but also that there's still more work to be done. more

Jul 30, 2015 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_dba1979.jpg.jpe

German Fest, Rhythm Lab MicroFest and the Riverwest 24 are among Milwaukee’s big gatherings this week. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

cage_the_elephant.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's alternative station FM 102.1 has announced the headliners for the first night of its ninth annual Big Snow Show Holiday concert: Cage the Elephant, Alt-J, Fitz and the Tantrums, Vance Joy and Meg Myers. Some of these acts are no strang.. more

Oct 6, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

phoenix.jpg.jpe

The knock against French alternative rockers is that they essentially write the same song over and over again. That criticism is more or less fair, but man, the songs “Lisztomania” and “1901” from 2009’s sterling more

Dec 11, 2013 1:31 AM This Week in Milwaukee

phoenix the band.jpg.jpe

FM 102.1's annual Big Snow Show at the Rave will become a two-night event this year, with an internationally minded lineup featuring headliners from France, England and Sweden. France bliss-pop stars Phoenix, fresh from headline billing at the Coa.. more

Sep 30, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage9582.jpe

“They told me I had five minutes beforeit was going to be broadcast,” Nitti recalls. “I wanted to call everyone I knewand tell them my song was going to be on the radio, but I was at Chuck E.Cheese with my daughter, so I didn&rsquo,Local more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

