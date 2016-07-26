Alt-Rock
The Striped Frogs: Dissected
A distinct international retro vibe hops across The Striped Frogs’ debut, Dissected, driven in large part by vocalist/guitarist Klaus Veitinger, whose friendly yet unconventional delivery feels immediately familiar. Clever wordplay, contemp... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:07 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Garbage Stick Together This Time
Garbage have been on the road for a long time now. By the time they finish their tour behind their latest album, 2012’s Not Your Kind of People, later this month, the veteran alt-rock band will have been touring for over a year more
Apr 3, 2013 5:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
An Expanded Fever Marlene
If you haven’t seen Fever Marlene for a while—and, given the group’s relative silence over the last few years, that’s a strong possibility—then you might not recognize them anymore. It’s been five years since the more
Apr 2, 2013 9:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Sometime Sweet Susan Talks Atomic Reunion
Although Sometime Sweet Susan are little remembered beyond the Milwaukee audiences that witnessed them first hand, the trio's albums hold-up as prime examples of the region's early-'90s underground rock. Their mercurial noise-pop was shaped the tu.. more
Feb 12, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
It all begins tomorrow!!
The Summerfest grounds may be empty today, but tomorrow will be a different story. T Shepherd Express, ,Summerfest Updates more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Concert Reviews
Winning at the Colbert Report
Mar 7, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Woolton Parrish
In the late ’80s and early ’90s, alternative rockers WooltonParrish were one The Lion King ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Woolton Parrish Revisited
For arock group navigating Milwaukee’s music scene in the late- ’80s, a time is ,Local Music more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music