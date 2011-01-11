Altar Boyz
27th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration at Marcus Center
Chuck Berry recently collapsed onstage in Chicago. The 84-year-olds influence on contemporary music cannot be underestimated, but its interesting to note that the 84 year-old musical legend was actually born a few years before Martin Luther Ki.. more
Jan 11, 2011 4:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
When Paris Ruled the Art World
“Paris: The Luminous Years” explores the city where modernism in the arts coalesced into movements that changed the way we looked at our world. The PBS documentary (out on DVD) ignores the fact that during some of the years covered, 1900-1930, Par.. more
Jan 10, 2011 5:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Color Vibrations @ Tory Folliard Gallery
Tory Folliard Gallery welcomes the New Year by inviting several debut artists to Milwaukee. In the exhibition opening January 7 titled “Color Vibrations” three new artists display their paintings, sculpture and a site-specific piece using ref.. more
Jan 6, 2011 6:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Ron of Mayberry
Many child actors fade away or move to different careers in adulthood, but not Ron Howard. His remarkable run as actor and director gained momentum as Opie, the sheriff’s son, in “The Andy Griffith Show” (1960-68). Seventeen episodes plus Griffit.. more
Dec 20, 2010 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Altar Boyz
The touring musical Altar Boyz introduces five wholesome young Christian men from Ohio who form a religious boy band. Well, most of them are Christian, at least—as a Jew, Abraham is the odd man out. The musical may sound like an extended &l... more
Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Altar Boyz: An Isotope of Kitsch
This month, another touring off-Broadway hit rolls into the Marcus Center for a couple of weeks. Running at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall now through April 26th, there’s something distinctly unique about The Altar Boyz. A light comedy, The Altar .. more
Apr 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Altar Boyz
The touring musical Altar Boyz introduces five wholesome young Christian men from Ohio who form a religious boy band. Well, most of them are Christian, at least; as a Jew, Abraham is the odd man out. The musical may sound like an extended “... more
Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Altar Boyz
The touring musical Altar Boyz introduces five wholesome young Christian men from Ohio who form a religious boy band. Well, most of them are Christian, at least; as a Jew, Abraham is the odd man out. The musical may sound like an extended “... more
Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Altar Boyz
The touring musical Altar Boyz introduces five wholesome young Christian men from Ohio who form a religious boy band. Well, most of them are Christian, at least; as a Jew, Abraham is the odd man out. The musical may sound like an extended “... more
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Weird Beard Photo Contest
This is probably the easiest and weirdest contest you've ever seen before!! Have you eve weirdest ,Contests more
Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff z Archive