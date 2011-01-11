RSS

Altar Boyz

Chuck Berry recently collapsed onstage in Chicago. The 84-year-olds influence on contemporary music cannot be underestimated, but its interesting to note that the 84 year-old musical legend was actually born a few years before Martin Luther Ki.. more

Jan 11, 2011 4:08 AM Theater

“Paris: The Luminous Years” explores the city where modernism in the arts coalesced into movements that changed the way we looked at our world. The PBS documentary (out on DVD) ignores the fact that during some of the years covered, 1900-1930, Par.. more

Jan 10, 2011 5:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

Tory Folliard Gallery welcomes the New Year by inviting several debut artists to Milwaukee. In the exhibition opening January 7 titled “Color Vibrations” three new artists display their paintings, sculpture and a site-specific piece using ref.. more

Jan 6, 2011 6:55 AM Visual Arts

Many child actors fade away or move to different careers in adulthood, but not Ron Howard. His remarkable run as actor and director gained momentum as Opie, the sheriff’s son, in “The Andy Griffith Show” (1960-68). Seventeen episodes plus Griffit.. more

Dec 20, 2010 5:24 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6258.jpe

The touring musical Altar Boyz introduces five wholesome young Christian men from Ohio who form a religious boy band. Well, most of them are Christian, at least—as a Jew, Abraham is the odd man out. The musical may sound like an extended &l... more

Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This month, another touring off-Broadway hit rolls into the Marcus Center for a couple of weeks. Running at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall now through April 26th, there’s something distinctly unique about The Altar Boyz. A light comedy, The Altar .. more

Apr 19, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage6241.jpe

The touring musical Altar Boyz introduces five wholesome young Christian men from Ohio who form a religious boy band. Well, most of them are Christian, at least; as a Jew, Abraham is the odd man out. The musical may sound like an extended “... more

Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6214.jpe

The touring musical Altar Boyz introduces five wholesome young Christian men from Ohio who form a religious boy band. Well, most of them are Christian, at least; as a Jew, Abraham is the odd man out. The musical may sound like an extended “... more

Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage6186.jpe

The touring musical Altar Boyz introduces five wholesome young Christian men from Ohio who form a religious boy band. Well, most of them are Christian, at least; as a Jew, Abraham is the odd man out. The musical may sound like an extended “... more

Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3321.jpe

This is probably the easiest and weirdest contest you've ever seen before!! Have you eve weirdest ,Contests more

Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM z Archive

SOCIAL UPDATES