Alternating Currents Live

In a recent OffThe Cuff interview,Hal Rammel waxed optimistic about the future of improvised music in Milwaukee:“There has been an explosion of interest and activity in the past few yearsthat puts Milwaukee on par with Chicago.” June alo.. more
Jun 19, 2015 4:51 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE 1 Comments
Improvised Music, ‘Alternating Currents’
Interview with musician-radio host Hal Rammel. more
Jun 9, 2015 8:57 PM Tyler Friedman Off the Cuff
Michael Clemens Reveals ‘Secrets of Abu Ghraib’
Undoubtedly, the 2004 communiqués of torture and detainee abuse at Abu Ghraib prison are still among the most infamous of the war in Iraq. Shocking photographs involving American GIs and Iraqi prisoners wiped away the last vestiges of hope ... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
