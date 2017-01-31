RSS
Alternating Currents
The Experimental Education Series Looks to Offer a Gateway into the Experimental Music Scene
Peter J Woods’ new series of electronic shows and workshops puts the focus on women in experimental music. more
Jan 31, 2017 4:31 PM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
Improvised Music, ‘Alternating Currents’
Interview with musician-radio host Hal Rammel. more
Jun 9, 2015 8:57 PM Tyler Friedman Off the Cuff
Avant Archaic Alternatives @ Gallery 224
So frequently are we presented with bad alternatives that numerous colloquial expressions have been cast to designate the situation: being between a rock and a hard place, between the devil and the deep blue sea, between Scylla and Charybdi... more
Nov 12, 2014 12:12 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!