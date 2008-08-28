Alternative Health
Dowsing for Health
Wow, I can't believe it has been almost 2 months since my last post. Summer has kept me busy. I have been researching something new and different (to me), to say the least. Dowsing for health. My son has been plagued by headaches until recent.. more
Aug 28, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Artificial Sweetener Article, I don't believe Snopes...
I am providing another article and video on artificial sweeteners. I normally do not post anything Snopes.com regards false, but in this case, I firmly believe snopes.com is wrong. It states "anecdotal only" as reason. As a mother of an ASD child,.. more
Mar 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Allergies or something worse?
A lot of people I talk to notice their allergies get worse the older they get. Based on what I've learned over the past couple years, this is not surprising. I am not a doctor, I'm a person who got tired of taking many different prescriptions to .. more
Mar 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Pathways provides tips to treat Bipolar Disorder
I want to givethis comment/response its own highlighted blog. Betsy and John Hickshave helped my family immensely. If you are looking for an alternativeto "mainstream" medicine but still want the security of an MD,www.pathwaysmed.com is a gre.. more
Mar 12, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
