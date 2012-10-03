Alternative Music
Delta Routine Ups the Ante
When Milwaukee band Delta Routine received the WAMI Award for Alternative Artist of the Year this spring—on top of being named 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Band of the Year last year—they had just gone through... more
Oct 3, 2012 3:19 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Patti Smith's Dream
For Patti Smith, the names of the dead echoed loudly: Robert Mapplethorpe (1989), Richard Sohl (1991), Fred Smith (1994), Todd Smith (1994). Mentors and collaborators, her husband and her brother, all died within a short timeline. Allen Ginsberg .. more
Dec 1, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
DeVotchKa
DeVotchKa merges the spastic desperation of late-’70s Talking Heads with the orchestral sweep of Arcade Fire’s more grandiose work. Leader Nick Urata’s vocals often recall Win Butler’s yelping vibrato, which makes the Arcade Fire comparisons even... more
May 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee