Alternative Rock
Revisit Our 2007 Feature on Chris Cornell
May 18, 2017 2:06 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Big Mother Gig Leads a Night of Milwaukee Alt-Rock Reunions Saturday at Turner Hall
Richard Jankovich can’t look back at Big Mother Gig’soriginal run without wondering what if. With a gleefully rough-around-the-edgessound akin to The Replacement and Soul Asylum, the band was making a solid namefor itself in the early ’90s, reg.. more
Mar 16, 2017 5:54 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Eagle Trace’s Brotherly Alt-Rock
Eagle Trace are the first to admit their band lineup isn’t the most conventional. The group is made up of four brothers, Mitch, Max, Cass and Jackson Borgardt, and one unrelated guitarist, Broderick Coning. As Jackson explains, being in a ... more
Mar 10, 2015 10:10 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Cage the Elephant Conquer Expectations on “Melophobia
Cage the Elephant’s third album, Melophobia, may prove to be the alt-rock band’s definitive release. more
Nov 25, 2014 10:42 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Grouplove w/ Portugal. The Man and STRFKR @ The Rave
A concert promoted as “The Honda Civic Tour” immediately raises questions about the authenticity and relative coolness of the event. Is this going to be a legitimate musical experience, or just,Concert Reviews more
Aug 25, 2014 11:06 AM Nathaniel Scharping Concert Reviews
Veruca Salt w/ Battleme @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Chicago band Veruca Salt experienced a swift rise to fame in 1994, helped along in no small part by the then all-powerful MTV bestowing significant airplay on their debut single, “Seether,” but,Concert Reviews more
Jul 11, 2014 12:38 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Joy Formidable’s Fragile Barrage
One of this year’s most effective music videos is also one of the most flagrantly ridiculous. In the grandiose black and white footage accompanying The Joy Formidable’s “Wolf’s Law,” the full cycle of life, if not the entire more
Dec 5, 2012 3:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Walk The Moon’s Chipper Communal Rock
A lot of things were different for Walk The Moon when it came time to record their second album. Where the group’s debut, I Want! I Want!, was self-produced and self-released, the band signed to major label RCA more
Nov 27, 2012 1:22 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Fudging the Facts on Health Care and Deficits
Facts always matter, but never more so than when politicians deal with issues of real consequence, like health care and budget deficits.Data sets and out-year projections may make everybody's eyes glaze over, but without accurate informatio... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Symphonic Benchmarks
Guest conductor James Gaffigan kicks off the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s 2011 schedule with a concert comprising two very different symphonies and a contemporary concerto.Though Wolfgang Mozart (1756-91) composed music throughout his all... more
Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Voting Commences to Name Summerfest's New Music Fest
Voting begins today on the name and logo for Summerfest's upcoming alternative music festival at yourmusicfest.com. The options are... interesting. I don't pretend to know much about marketing and design, but it seems to me that two of the three f.. more
Mar 1, 2010 6:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest Announces New Alternative Music Festival
Jan 22, 2010 1:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Top Alternative Song of the 2000s?
FM 102.1 has been running its top 200 songs of the 2000s countdown all week, so at this point I don't think I'm spoiling anything if I note the countdown's top song: "Seven National Army" by The White Stripes. It's an inspired choice. In a dec.. more
Sep 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cage The Elephant: Worse Than Asher Roth
While critics are reserving their heaviest fire for the mostly innocuous Asher Roth, a one-man Flobot with delussional Eminem aspirations, a much more obnoxious monster is gaining traction: Cage The Elephant. Through means I don't full.. more
Apr 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
If I Were a Carpenter...
During the CD sales boom of the '90s, labels didn't need much of an excuse to release a tribute album, and although most of the decade's compilations were cheap cash-ins, a handful are true treasures. 1994's If I Were a Carpenter, which I found bu.. more
Jan 7, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Short Orders (The Motor)
The Harley-Davidson Museum opened just in time for the corporation's 105th anniversary celebration this summer. The Motor restaurant proved to be a popular attraction with its exciting steel and gl,Dining Out more
Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
New Holiday Tradition
Milwaukee's holiday theater season is filled with tradition: The Rep's A Christmas Carol i A Christmas Carol ,Theater more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 4 Comments
Bush w/ The Murmurs @ The Rave, 1995
The ever-wonderful Ryan Miller introduced me to some of his fellow FM 102.1 DJs last night at the Shepherd’s Best of Milwaukee party, and our conversation turned to songs long since retired from the station’s regular play list. We covered favorite.. more
Nov 11, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Revisiting Ned's Atomic Dustbin
A decade later the Internet would begin to rob music of its monetary value, but in the early ’90s, music was expensive, and I couldn’t afford much of it. A compact disc might cost $12 or $13, which was a lot of lot of cash for an 11 year old, so .. more
Nov 5, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tim Schweiger
Neenah, Wis., native Tim Schweiger has already amassed a lengthy résumé in northeastern Wi Schwin Tiger ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments