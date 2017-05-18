RSS

Alternative Rock

May 18, 2017 2:06 PM On Music

Richard Jankovich can’t look back at Big Mother Gig’soriginal run without wondering what if. With a gleefully rough-around-the-edgessound akin to The Replacement and Soul Asylum, the band was making a solid namefor itself in the early ’90s, reg.. more

Mar 16, 2017 5:54 PM On Music

Photo by AJ Poquette

Eagle Trace are the first to admit their band lineup isn’t the most conventional. The group is made up of four brothers, Mitch, Max, Cass and Jackson Borgardt, and one unrelated guitarist, Broderick Coning. As Jackson explains, being in a ... more

Mar 10, 2015 10:10 PM Local Music

Photo courtesy of pressherenow.com

Cage the Elephant’s third album, Melophobia, may prove to be the alt-rock band’s definitive release. more

Nov 25, 2014 10:42 PM Music Feature

Photo credit: Sam Shea

A concert promoted as “The Honda Civic Tour” immediately raises questions about the authenticity and relative coolness of the event. Is this going to be a legitimate musical experience, or just,Concert Reviews more

Aug 25, 2014 11:06 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Ross Zentner

Chicago band Veruca Salt experienced a swift rise to fame in 1994, helped along in no small part by the then all-powerful MTV bestowing significant airplay on their debut single, “Seether,” but,Concert Reviews more

Jul 11, 2014 12:38 PM Concert Reviews

One of this year’s most effective music videos is also one of the most flagrantly ridiculous. In the grandiose black and white footage accompanying The Joy Formidable’s “Wolf’s Law,” the full cycle of life, if not the entire more

Dec 5, 2012 3:56 PM Music Feature

A lot of things were different for Walk The Moon when it came time to record their second album. Where the group’s debut, I Want! I Want!, was self-produced and self-released, the band signed to major label RCA more

Nov 27, 2012 1:22 PM Music Feature

Facts always matter, but never more so than when politicians deal with issues of real consequence, like health care and budget deficits.Data sets and out-year projections may make everybody's eyes glaze over, but without accurate informatio... more

Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Guest conductor James Gaffigan kicks off the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s 2011 schedule with a concert comprising two very different symphonies and a contemporary concerto.Though Wolfgang Mozart (1756-91) composed music throughout his all... more

Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

Voting begins today on the name and logo for Summerfest's upcoming alternative music festival at yourmusicfest.com. The options are... interesting. I don't pretend to know much about marketing and design, but it seems to me that two of the three f.. more

Mar 1, 2010 6:16 PM On Music

Jan 22, 2010 1:34 PM On Music

FM 102.1 has been running its top 200 songs of the 2000s countdown all week, so at this point I don't think I'm spoiling anything if I note the countdown's top song: "Seven National Army" by The White Stripes.  It's an inspired choice. In a dec.. more

Sep 7, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

While critics are reserving their heaviest fire for the mostly innocuous Asher Roth, a one-man Flobot with delussional Eminem aspirations, a much more obnoxious monster is gaining traction: Cage The Elephant. Through means I don't full.. more

Apr 22, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

During the CD sales boom of the '90s, labels didn't need much of an excuse to release a tribute album, and although most of the decade's compilations were cheap cash-ins, a handful are true treasures. 1994's If I Were a Carpenter, which I found bu.. more

Jan 7, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

The Harley-Davidson Museum opened just in time for the corporation's 105th anniversary celebration this summer. The Motor restaurant proved to be a popular attraction with its exciting steel and gl,Dining Out more

Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Milwaukee's holiday theater season is filled with tradition: The Rep's A Christmas Carol i A Christmas Carol ,Theater more

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 4 Comments

The ever-wonderful Ryan Miller introduced me to some of his fellow FM 102.1 DJs last night at the Shepherd’s Best of Milwaukee party, and our conversation turned to songs long since retired from the station’s regular play list. We covered favorite.. more

Nov 11, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

A decade later the Internet would begin to rob music of its monetary value, but in the early ’90s, music was expensive, and I couldn’t afford much of it. A compact disc might cost $12 or $13, which was a lot of lot of cash for an 11 year old, so .. more

Nov 5, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Neenah, Wis., native Tim Schweiger has already amassed a lengthy résumé in northeastern Wi Schwin Tiger ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

