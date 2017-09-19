RSS

Alternative

afghanwhigsbychriscuffaro.jpg.jpe

Reflecting on his band’s breakout 1993 album, Gentlemen, Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli admits “it was mean-spirited." more

Sep 19, 2017 2:45 PM Music Feature

sundial.jpg.jpe

It has a lot of competition, but the most overusedword in music may be “supergroup," since that term projects a degree of fame that few purported supergroups every actually live up to. So what do you call aband featuring talented but not nece.. more

Sep 11, 2017 8:46 PM On Music

beck.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Daniel Ojeda

Beck is one of the defining artists of my generation. So why doesn’t his music mean more to me? more

Aug 17, 2017 9:53 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

musicgateway_melvins_bychriscasella.jpg.jpe

“I don’t like young people," Melvins leader King Buzzo says, as he discusses the band’s ambitious new double album. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:45 PM Music Feature

fishbone.jpg.jpe

For its Throwback Thursday promotion, Summerfest experimented with booking actual headliners before 10 p.m. more

Jun 30, 2017 9:46 AM Concert Reviews

mikebenigncompulsionbymarkhines.jpg.jpe

Their influences may be familiar, but the Mike Benign Compulsion pack their latest album with surprises. more

May 16, 2017 3:44 PM Local Music

dreamhouse.jpg.jpe

While many of the emo acts they grew up listening to have moved on to pop, Milwaukee’s Dreamhouse vow to keep the guitars front and center. more

Dec 27, 2016 1:40 PM Local Music

localmusic_sacred_byvincentblack.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee band Sacred put a contemporary spin on aggressive ’90s rock. more

Dec 6, 2016 2:52 PM Local Music

heart heart.jpg.jpe

The Head and The Heart

FM 102.1’s annual Big Snow Shows are usually some of the year’s most memorable alternative rock concerts. Yesterday the station announced this year’s lineup from the rooftop of the Rave at a concert that featured Catfish and the Bottlemen, and as .. more

Sep 15, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

matthew.jpg.jpg.jpe

In a set that leaned heavily on his early ’90s output, power-pop master Matthew Sweet let his songs speak for himself. more

Sep 12, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_lydialoveless_a_bylauraparatain.jpg.jpe

Lydia Loveless would like to dispel the notion that she’s a badass. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:41 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_twentyonepilots_byjabarijacobs.jpg.jpe

The eclectic alternative duo Twenty One Pilots did their best to tune out outside input going into their sophomore album. more

Jul 26, 2016 3:24 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_kevinlyman_1.jpg.jpe

Following a controversial 2015, this year’s Warped Tour will feature veteran acts like New Found Glory, Yellowcard, Less Than Jake, Sum 41 and Reel Big Fish. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:23 PM Music Feature

kirkmcfarlin.jpg.jpe

Years after cutting his teeth in the Milwaukee alternative scene, songwriter Kirk McFarlin is looking to reintroduce himself. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:34 PM Music Feature

localmusic_carter.jpg.jpe

Carter Hunnicutt played on X-Cleavers’ albums but never issued a recording under his own name until now. more

May 17, 2016 2:46 PM Local Music

musicgateway_the1975.jpg.jpe

“I wasn’t scared of what people were going to think,” 1975’s Matt Healy says of the band’s bold new album. more

May 10, 2016 3:36 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_tmbg_b.jpg.jpe

The long-running alternative duo They Might Be Giants mined three albums worth of material out of their recent Dial-A-Song experiment. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:21 PM Music Feature

localmusic_circleswitch_byabsoluteddyphotography_.jpg.jpe

CircleSwitch will debut their Alibi video before playing a benefit for a friend Saturday. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:15 PM Local Music 1 Comments

localmusic_rainydaycrush_(bykatybeckatpaperwingsartisticportraiture).jpg.jpe

More than a decade after their premature breakup, the Kenosha-based pop-rock band Rainy Day Crush is back with a new EP. more

Jan 12, 2016 3:57 PM Local Music

weezer.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Katelyn Winski

Alt-rock staples Weezer touched on most of their releases while headlining the first night of FM 102.1’s Big Snow Shows. more

Dec 11, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES