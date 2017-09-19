Alternative
Afghan Whigs Avoid the Pitfalls of Nostalgia
Reflecting on his band’s breakout 1993 album, Gentlemen, Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli admits “it was mean-spirited." more
Sep 19, 2017 2:45 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Stream the Earnest, Flannel-Coated Debut From Milwaukee Alt-Rock Enthusiasts Sundial Mottos
It has a lot of competition, but the most overusedword in music may be “supergroup," since that term projects a degree of fame that few purported supergroups every actually live up to. So what do you call aband featuring talented but not nece.. more
Sep 11, 2017 8:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Beck Showed Off His Many Personas at the Riverside
Beck is one of the defining artists of my generation. So why doesn’t his music mean more to me? more
Aug 17, 2017 9:53 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Melvins Make a Different Kind of Movie Soundtrack
“I don’t like young people," Melvins leader King Buzzo says, as he discusses the band’s ambitious new double album. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:45 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Soul Asylum, Fishbone, The Church and Cheap Drinks Brought the Crowds Out For Summerfest's Throwback Thursday
For its Throwback Thursday promotion, Summerfest experimented with booking actual headliners before 10 p.m. more
Jun 30, 2017 9:46 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Mike Benign Focuses on Melody for His Latest Album, 'Kid'
Their influences may be familiar, but the Mike Benign Compulsion pack their latest album with surprises. more
May 16, 2017 3:44 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Dreamhouse Look to a Simpler Era of Pop-Punk
While many of the emo acts they grew up listening to have moved on to pop, Milwaukee’s Dreamhouse vow to keep the guitars front and center. more
Dec 27, 2016 1:40 PM Steve Lampiris Local Music
Sacred ‘Modernizes’ ’90s Metal
The Milwaukee band Sacred put a contemporary spin on aggressive ’90s rock. more
Dec 6, 2016 2:52 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
The Head and The Heart, AWOLNATION and a Mystery Band are Among This Year's FM 102.1 Big Snow Show Headliners
FM 102.1’s annual Big Snow Shows are usually some of the year’s most memorable alternative rock concerts. Yesterday the station announced this year’s lineup from the rooftop of the Rave at a concert that featured Catfish and the Bottlemen, and as .. more
Sep 15, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Matthew Sweet w/ Gabe Dixon and David Ryan Harris @ Shank Hall
In a set that leaned heavily on his early ’90s output, power-pop master Matthew Sweet let his songs speak for himself. more
Sep 12, 2016 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Lydia Loveless Will Not Harm You
Lydia Loveless would like to dispel the notion that she’s a badass. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:41 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Twenty One Pilots Stick to Their Guns
The eclectic alternative duo Twenty One Pilots did their best to tune out outside input going into their sophomore album. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:24 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
For the 2016 Warped Tour, Less is More
Following a controversial 2015, this year’s Warped Tour will feature veteran acts like New Found Glory, Yellowcard, Less Than Jake, Sum 41 and Reel Big Fish. more
Jul 19, 2016 4:23 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Kirk McFarlin is Looking To Find His Way Back
Years after cutting his teeth in the Milwaukee alternative scene, songwriter Kirk McFarlin is looking to reintroduce himself. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:34 PM Colton Dunham Music Feature
Carter Hunnicutt’s ‘Dangerous World’
Carter Hunnicutt played on X-Cleavers’ albums but never issued a recording under his own name until now. more
May 17, 2016 2:46 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
The 1975 Put Their Egos Aside
“I wasn’t scared of what people were going to think,” 1975’s Matt Healy says of the band’s bold new album. more
May 10, 2016 3:36 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
1-800-They Might Be Giants
The long-running alternative duo They Might Be Giants mined three albums worth of material out of their recent Dial-A-Song experiment. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:21 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
CircleSwitch to Debut its Latest Music Video
CircleSwitch will debut their Alibi video before playing a benefit for a friend Saturday. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Local Music 1 Comments
The Return of Rainy Day Crush
More than a decade after their premature breakup, the Kenosha-based pop-rock band Rainy Day Crush is back with a new EP. more
Jan 12, 2016 3:57 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Weezer w/ Glass Animals, X Ambassadors and Børns @ The Rave
Alt-rock staples Weezer touched on most of their releases while headlining the first night of FM 102.1’s Big Snow Shows. more
Dec 11, 2015 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews