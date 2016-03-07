Alterra Coffee Roasters
Raising Funds with Jesus Christ and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to the big red church just down the street from the central library on Wisconsin Avenue. The popular concert version of the classic Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Weber will resonate through the church once more as In.. more
Mar 7, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Harvey Scales Movie
Harvey Scales is aveteran Milwaukee musician whose career stretches back to the ‘60s. The NorthDivision graduate sang with an early version of The Esquires (remembered fortheir hit “Get on Up”) and emerged as a solo act .. more
Jul 22, 2014 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Reinventing Shorewood
Camp Bar owners Paul and Natalia Hackbarth say they modeled the bar after their cabin in northern Wisconsin. To judge by the looks of the establishment, it must be quite a cabin. For all its taxidermied animal heads, antle more
Mar 5, 2013 10:41 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Beyond serving us some of the world’s best coffee beans and tea leaves, as well as some of the tastiest locally sourced food in the city, the owners of Alterra have given Milwaukee and surrounding suburbs a comfortable haven, a place where ... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Back On Ice
Ice fishing tends to be one of those winter activities that the uninitiated find intensely bizarre . . . a bit like curling. Indeed, the idea of cutting a whole in the ice in a four-walled wooden closet with no floor in the middle of a desolate.. more
Dec 17, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Cudahy Caroler, "See ‘Ya Later."
Once again, In Tandem’s long-lived local holiday comedy A Cudahy Caroler Christmas comes to the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall. Born on a much smaller stage to a much smaller audience, it’s interesting to think of Chris Flieller in the role of south s.. more
Dec 10, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Ghosts (Schiffer Books)
From North Avenue to the South Side, from Shorewood to Brookfield, the MilwaukeeGhosts ,Books more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Tom Hammer Books 3 Comments
The Bad Dream Ticket
The Bad Dream Ticket USA Today ,Taking Liberties more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Barb & Tom Webber
Milwaukee's Barb and Tom Webber describetheir,CD Reviews more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Ilya Monosov
Hisbio maintains that Ilya Monosov was shaped by dissident Russian culture in thelate Soviet period and that this influence can be discerned in his music andEnglish-,CD Reviews more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Steve Wynn
Thetitle of Crossing Dragon Bridge was inspiredby the landmark that Steve Wynn re Crossing Dragon Bridge ,CD Reviews more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Right to Return
Forsome, the adage “home is where the heart is” is a hackneyed platitu TheLemon Tree ,Books more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books