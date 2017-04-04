RSS
Alton Brown
This Week in Milwaukee: April 6-12, 2017
Thursday, April 6 Dave Davies @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 8 p.m. Along with his brother Ray, Dave Davies was the co-founder of one of the most pioneering rock bands of the ’60s, The Kinks,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 4, 2017 1:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
February 12-15
This week the city’s looking forward to Fleetwood Mac, Sleater-Kinney, Glen Hansard and more. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Alton Brown
The Food Network's go-to expert on the science of food, Alton Brown hosted the network's whimsical show “Good Eats” for over a decade, using costumes and... more
Oct 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!