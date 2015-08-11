RSS

The Altos

musicgateway_marielle_(byjoekirschling).jpg.jpe

Marielle Allschwang can’t pinpoint exactly why she waited so long to record her debut solo album, but she’s glad she did. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:40 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_groupofthealtos_byalizaraephotography.jpg.jpe

Photo by Aliza Rae Photography

Group of the Altos’ new album R U Person is the ensemble’s most furious work yet. more

Feb 17, 2015 9:56 PM Music Feature

onmusic_altos.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Milwaukee's post-rock big band Group of the Altos (sometimes simply Altos) will release a new album in late February on Mini50 Records, the label announced today. R U Person or Not is the band's follow-up to 2012's Altos , an alternatingly lush an.. more

Dec 18, 2014 6:48 PM On Music

onmusic_oldearthalbumcover.jpg.jpe

Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer,  the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more

Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM On Music

music.jpg.jpe

For Old Earth’s Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer’s estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering more

Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

ligh music.jpg.jpe

Formed by Altos' Brendan Benham and members of his MySpace-era indie-rock band The Four Hundred, Milwaukee's Light Music are finalizing release plans for their upcoming debut album, Ocean's Daughter , which they tracked with producer Beau Sorenson.. more

Aug 26, 2014 6:30 PM On Music

erin wolf altos mixtapes.jpg.jpe

You might know Erin Wolf as the music director and DJ for 91.7 WMSE, or perhaps you know her as a member of Altos and Hello Death. Or maybe you’ve attended a show booked by her and Brandon Malacar,Music Feature more

Jul 18, 2014 11:42 AM Music Feature

eduard vocke zhivago deep versions.jpg.jpe

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A young man, rattled by a recent breakup, retreats to a cabin in Northern Wisconsin, channeling his emotions into the music he records in solitude. Eduard Vocke is plenty aware he’s not the first musician to take .. more

Apr 29, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

all kill (first take @ the tannery).jpg.jpe

In music, few words are as loaded with connotationsas the term “experimental.” The word is typically used to signify music that’sdifficult or unusual, but beyond that, it has come to imply a certainpacing as well. When we think of experiment.. more

Feb 28, 2014 8:30 PM On Music

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

On this week's unceasingly cheerful episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, writer-you-oughta-hire Matt Wild and I, we talk about our favorite Milwaukee shows of 2013. Among them: Leonar.. more

Dec 19, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

comrade altos remix.jpg.jpe

Looking for another Volcano Choir fix after this weekend's rapturously received show? This might help. The band has selected the dreamy electro-soul track "Comrade" as the second single from their magnificent new album Repave , and in conjunction .. more

Oct 1, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

hellodeath.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Erik Ljung

A band name can be worth a thousand words, and Hello Death says it all. The Milwaukee folk group that shares members with Altos released its debut self-titled album in June, and it’s the kind of decidedly bleak, darkly pretty thing you’d ex... more

Sep 23, 2013 1:04 AM Music Feature

altos_03_katschleicher_web.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Film Festival and Alverno Presents have teamed up to create a one-time performance centerpiece. The Milwaukee Film Festival, in collaboration with the Alverno Presents series, will feature a rare 35mm print of the groundbreaking Soviet .. more

Jun 21, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

cover.jpg.jpe

Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more

Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Music Feature

blogimage19469.jpe

Though they share a guitarist (Daniel Spack) and a similar love of instrumental post-rock with Collections of Colonies of Bees, Milwaukee's post-rock... more

Aug 3, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8077.jpe

I imagine that Milwaukee\'s Group of the Altosnow just Altos, usuallyare a pretty satisfying band to direct a music video for. The post-rock ensemble\'s songs are so cinematic they already play like scores to particularly eventful films, so they l.. more

Mar 22, 2012 5:30 PM On Music

blogimage17958.jpe

An oft-employed mentality these days seems to be the back-to-basics approach, where bands unearth straightforward... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage7728.jpe

After a busy year that saw them play South by Southwest and just about any local stage they could squeeze on to, Milwaukee\'s ever-evolving 12-piece instrumental post-rock orchestra Group of the Altosnow less instrumental, and re-christened simply.. more

Dec 27, 2011 4:30 PM On Music

blogimage11071.jpe

Shrouded in mystery is the Cleveland experimental band Pimlo, which creates noisy, static-laden soundscapes. They’re part of a growing number of indie bands choosing to distribute their music on cassettes, an imperfect medium that seems... more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10997.jpe

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more

May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES