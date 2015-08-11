The Altos
Marielle Allschwang Keeps an Open Mind on ‘Dead Not Done’
Marielle Allschwang can’t pinpoint exactly why she waited so long to record her debut solo album, but she’s glad she did. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
A More Impulsive Group of the Altos
Group of the Altos’ new album R U Person is the ensemble’s most furious work yet. more
Feb 17, 2015 9:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Group of The Altos Ready a New Album for February Release
Milwaukee's post-rock big band Group of the Altos (sometimes simply Altos) will release a new album in late February on Mini50 Records, the label announced today. R U Person or Not is the band's follow-up to 2012's Altos , an alternatingly lush an.. more
Dec 18, 2014 6:48 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Old Earth's Latest EP, "What one could, to these three, be for?"
Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer, the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more
Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Old Earth’s Homemade, Collaborative Folk
For Old Earth’s Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer’s estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering more
Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Stream Light Music's Shimmering Debut Single, "Don't Go Quietly"
Formed by Altos' Brendan Benham and members of his MySpace-era indie-rock band The Four Hundred, Milwaukee's Light Music are finalizing release plans for their upcoming debut album, Ocean's Daughter , which they tracked with producer Beau Sorenson.. more
Aug 26, 2014 6:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Influenced: Erin Wolf Revisits Her Favorite Mixtapes
You might know Erin Wolf as the music director and DJ for 91.7 WMSE, or perhaps you know her as a member of Altos and Hello Death. Or maybe you’ve attended a show booked by her and Brandon Malacar,Music Feature more
Jul 18, 2014 11:42 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Zhivago's "Deep Versions": Euphoric Electronic Music by Way of Remote Wisconsin
Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A young man, rattled by a recent breakup, retreats to a cabin in Northern Wisconsin, channeling his emotions into the music he records in solitude. Eduard Vocke is plenty aware he’s not the first musician to take .. more
Apr 29, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Old Earth Cuts to the Chase on the Purposeful New "All Kill" EP
In music, few words are as loaded with connotationsas the term “experimental.” The word is typically used to signify music that’sdifficult or unusual, but beyond that, it has come to imply a certainpacing as well. When we think of experiment.. more
Feb 28, 2014 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Favorite Milwaukee Shows of 2013
On this week's unceasingly cheerful episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, writer-you-oughta-hire Matt Wild and I, we talk about our favorite Milwaukee shows of 2013. Among them: Leonar.. more
Dec 19, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Altos and All Tiny Creatures' Remixes of Volcano Choir's "Comrade"
Looking for another Volcano Choir fix after this weekend's rapturously received show? This might help. The band has selected the dreamy electro-soul track "Comrade" as the second single from their magnificent new album Repave , and in conjunction .. more
Oct 1, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hello Death Find Comfort in Mortality
A band name can be worth a thousand words, and Hello Death says it all. The Milwaukee folk group that shares members with Altos released its debut self-titled album in June, and it’s the kind of decidedly bleak, darkly pretty thing you’d ex... more
Sep 23, 2013 1:04 AM Joe Guszkowski Music Feature
Altos Will Soundtrack a Silent Film Live at the Milwaukee Film Festival
Milwaukee Film Festival and Alverno Presents have teamed up to create a one-time performance centerpiece. The Milwaukee Film Festival, in collaboration with the Alverno Presents series, will feature a rare 35mm print of the groundbreaking Soviet .. more
Jun 21, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2012
Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more
Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Altos
Though they share a guitarist (Daniel Spack) and a similar love of instrumental post-rock with Collections of Colonies of Bees, Milwaukee's post-rock... more
Aug 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Watch The Gorgeous Video for Altos' "Sing (For Trouble)"
I imagine that Milwaukee\'s Group of the Altosnow just Altos, usuallyare a pretty satisfying band to direct a music video for. The post-rock ensemble\'s songs are so cinematic they already play like scores to particularly eventful films, so they l.. more
Mar 22, 2012 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Group of the Altos Goes Big
An oft-employed mentality these days seems to be the back-to-basics approach, where bands unearth straightforward... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
Stream the New [Group of] The Altos LP
After a busy year that saw them play South by Southwest and just about any local stage they could squeeze on to, Milwaukee\'s ever-evolving 12-piece instrumental post-rock orchestra Group of the Altosnow less instrumental, and re-christened simply.. more
Dec 27, 2011 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pimlo w/ Supersonic Piss, These Needles, Lucky Bone, Whiskey Toothpaste, Porno Horse, Toad Throat
Shrouded in mystery is the Cleveland experimental band Pimlo, which creates noisy, static-laden soundscapes. They’re part of a growing number of indie bands choosing to distribute their music on cassettes, an imperfect medium that seems... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more
May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee