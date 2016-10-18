Alvaro Saar Rios
Celebrating a West Side Neighborhood
The result of many hands and many hours, UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department’s This is Washington Park. This is Milwaukee. is a complex, sometimes unwieldy reflection with its heart absolutely in the right place. It is works like this that can ... more
Oct 18, 2016 3:37 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Washington Park Docu-Drama at UWM
Local playwright/UWM professor of theatre Alvaro Saar Rios developed a project with students to tell the story of the people who live, work and care about the neighborhood of Washington Park. They’ve developed a docu-drama about the history wh.. more
Oct 12, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Blue Bullets Staged Reading With Milwaukee Chamber This Month
Most people have a bad day on the job and they might get reprimanded. Police officers have a bad day on the job and people get killed. It’s stressful--the kind of job no one is ever able to live up to 100% of the time. Some are better than other.. more
Oct 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Washington Park Oral History Project Staged Reading
More than just a social art form, theater is a dialogue. Alvaro Saar Rios welcomes that dialogue with This is Washington Park. This is Milwaukee. His new project has UWM theater students engaged in telling the story of the Washington Park .. more
Mar 21, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Royal Players Ask "WTF?!?"
Alvaro Saar Rios, playwright of the critically acclaimed Luchadora! which captured hearts during First Stage Children’s Theater’s 2014-15 season, brings a series of short new works to UW-Milwaukee. more
Nov 9, 2015 9:45 AM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
WTF with UWM
Back in 2009, The Wisconsin Tourism Federation had to change its name to the Tourism Federation of Wisconsin. When the group was founded over 30 years ago, the initials WTF didn’t have quite the same connotation they do now. It’s an interest.. more
Oct 29, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lady Macbeth with a Smartphone
UW-Milwaukee Theatre crafted a shadowy, one-weekend-only, contemporary production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:34 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Girl Power and Mexican Wrestling
First Stage continues to break new ground with its world premiere of 'Luchadora!' focusing on lucha libre, the Mexican tradition of wrestling. more
Apr 13, 2015 2:00 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Alvaro Saar Rios’ Inspiration Behind ‘Luchadora!’
First Stage presents 'Luchadora!' at Todd Wehr Theater. more
Apr 8, 2015 9:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
World Premieres at Next Act and First Stage
Two world premieres in Milwaukee theaters, Luchadora! at First Stage and Ten Questions to Ask your Biology Teacher about Evolution at Next Act. more
Mar 31, 2015 9:55 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Lessons of Friendship and Respect
The gentle, colorful fables of famed children’s author Lois Ehlert come to life in the world premiere of Mole Hill Stories, produced by First Stage in collaboration with Milwaukee’s Danceworks. The show is part of First Stage’s more
Jan 18, 2013 1:29 PM Anne Siegel Theater
First Stage’s ‘To The Promised Land’
Ruth, an African-American student at Milwaukee’s Fourth Street School, grieving her brother’s murder by police during the city’s battles for open housing, has gone truant. Forced back to school, she is assigned to give more
Jan 16, 2013 2:22 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Lois Ehlert's Stories Brought To Life for Toddlers
Milwaukee's Lois Ehlert has been a hugely successful author of children's books. Her life path seems well constructed: she got a degree in English and psychology from UW-Madison before going on to get an art degree more
Dec 20, 2012 4:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Royal Mexican Players Present One-Man Show
Cultural identity has been evolving pretty rapidly. It’s unlikely that the way future generations think about their cultural heritage will bear much resemblance to contemporary conceptions of it. As quickly as culture changes, there will always.. more
Apr 19, 2011 11:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pacific Produce: Milwaukee’s Asian Supermarket
Milwaukeeans eagerly awaited the opening of Pacific Produce (5455 S. 27th St.), an Asian supermarket located in a building that once housed a Kohl’s grocery store. It is by far the largest Asian market this side of Chicago. Among the wide v... more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Butterfly Expert to Stop at Next Chapter Bookshop
Most of us know about the annual patterns of migratory birds that head south to escape the bone-chilling winters of northern climates, but even devout nature lovers may be unfamiliar with a similar flight by butterflies. Mariposa Road, by l... more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Tonic Tavern
July 5, 2010—not only the first day of the much-discussed statewide smoking ban, but also a unique opportunity for Milwaukee bars to finally cleanse their somewhat neglected interiors of decades of indoor smoking. While many places have sin... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Billy Bragg @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The floor of the Turner Hall Ballroom was crowded with small, candlelit tables for Billy Bragg’s Thursday night concert, creating a vibe more fitting for dinner theater than an evening of political folk-punk.“Who’s playing tonight, Bur more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Irish Fest
Milwaukee’s popular Irish Fest features 16 stages of music and entertainment, with a full lineup of Celtic musicians both traditional and anything but, and performances from acts like the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Reilly, Gaelic Storm more
Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hold the Bacon?
Clue: the pig in the restaurant's logo means the owners of Honeypie (2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) are big on pork. Just opened in May, the menu boasts of a turkey dinner with bacon, macaroni and cheese with bacon, a cheese and sausage plate, ... more
Jun 1, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview