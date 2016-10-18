RSS

Alvaro Saar Rios

The result of many hands and many hours, UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department’s This is Washington Park. This is Milwaukee. is a complex, sometimes unwieldy reflection with its heart absolutely in the right place. It is works like this that can ... more

Oct 18, 2016 3:37 PM Theater

Local playwright/UWM professor of theatre Alvaro Saar Rios developed a project with students to tell the story of the people who live, work and care about the neighborhood of Washington Park. They’ve developed a docu-drama about the history wh.. more

Oct 12, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Most people have a bad day on the job and they might get reprimanded. Police officers have a bad day on the job and people get killed. It’s stressful--the kind of job no one is ever able to live up to 100% of the time. Some are better than other.. more

Oct 5, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

More than just a social art form, theater is a dialogue. Alvaro Saar Rios welcomes that dialogue with This is Washington Park. This is Milwaukee. His new project has UWM theater students engaged in telling the story of the Washington Park .. more

Mar 21, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Royal Mexican Players FB

Alvaro Saar Rios, playwright of the critically acclaimed Luchadora! which captured hearts during First Stage Children’s Theater’s 2014-15 season, brings a series of short new works to UW-Milwaukee. more

Nov 9, 2015 9:45 AM Theater

Back in 2009, The Wisconsin Tourism Federation had to change its name to the Tourism Federation of Wisconsin. When the group was founded over 30 years ago, the initials WTF didn’t have quite the same connotation they do now. It’s an interest.. more

Oct 29, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by Lisa Fadden

UW-Milwaukee Theatre crafted a shadowy, one-weekend-only, contemporary production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:34 PM Theater

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

First Stage continues to break new ground with its world premiere of 'Luchadora!' focusing on lucha libre, the Mexican tradition of wrestling. more

Apr 13, 2015 2:00 PM Theater

First Stage presents 'Luchadora!' at Todd Wehr Theater. more

Apr 8, 2015 9:40 AM Theater

Two world premieres in Milwaukee theaters, Luchadora! at First Stage and Ten Questions to Ask your Biology Teacher about Evolution at Next Act. more

Mar 31, 2015 9:55 PM Theater

The gentle, colorful fables of famed children’s author Lois Ehlert come to life in the world premiere of Mole Hill Stories, produced by First Stage in collaboration with Milwaukee’s Danceworks. The show is part of First Stage’s more

Jan 18, 2013 1:29 PM Theater

Ruth, an African-American student at Milwaukee’s Fourth Street School, grieving her brother’s murder by police during the city’s battles for open housing, has gone truant. Forced back to school, she is assigned to give more

Jan 16, 2013 2:22 PM A&E Feature

Milwaukee's Lois Ehlert has been a hugely successful author of children's books. Her life path seems well constructed: she got a degree in English and psychology from UW-Madison before going on to get an art degree more

Dec 20, 2012 4:18 PM Theater

 Cultural identity has been evolving pretty rapidly. It’s unlikely that the way future generations think about their cultural heritage will bear much resemblance to contemporary conceptions of it. As quickly as culture changes, there will always.. more

Apr 19, 2011 11:16 AM Theater

Milwaukeeans eagerly awaited the opening of Pacific Produce (5455 S. 27th St.), an Asian supermarket located in a building that once housed a Kohl’s grocery store. It is by far the largest Asian market this side of Chicago. Among the wide v... more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Most of us know about the annual patterns of migratory birds that head south to escape the bone-chilling winters of northern climates, but even devout nature lovers may be unfamiliar with a similar flight by butterflies. Mariposa Road, by l... more

Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Books

July 5, 2010—not only the first day of the much-discussed statewide smoking ban, but also a unique opportunity for Milwaukee bars to finally cleanse their somewhat neglected interiors of decades of indoor smoking. While many places have sin... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

The floor of the Turner Hall Ballroom was crowded with small, candlelit tables for Billy Bragg’s Thursday night concert, creating a vibe more fitting for dinner theater than an evening of political folk-punk.“Who’s playing tonight, Bur more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Milwaukee’s popular Irish Fest features 16 stages of music and entertainment, with a full lineup of Celtic musicians both traditional and anything but, and performances from acts like the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Reilly, Gaelic Storm more

Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Clue: the pig in the restaurant's logo means the owners of Honeypie (2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) are big on pork. Just opened in May, the menu boasts of a turkey dinner with bacon, macaroni and cheese with bacon, a cheese and sausage plate, ... more

Jun 1, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

