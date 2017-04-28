Alverno College
Another Look at The Way Things Go Before It’s Gone
Live theater can be perfectly happy to tell a nice, little story with a beginning, middle and end. Every now and then, it decides to do something else. Every now and then, theater gets really, really direct. Theatre Gigante’s The Way Things Go is .. more
Theatre Gigante Explores the Cosmos in ‘The Way Things Go’
In Theatre Gigante’s production of The Way Things Go, the cast is masterful in its movement, which is perfectly in sync. Members go from embodying a group therapy session to Sir Isaac Newton’s cradle to the night sky. It is a philosophy cla... more
Curtain Up! Light the Lights!
Dear Ruthie runs down the list of Milwaukee area live entertainment coming up this week, with a particular emphasis on events of interest to the local LGBT community. more
Performing Arts Weekly: April 20-26, 2017
A collaboration between Present Music and the Milwaukee Public Museum headlines a week that features concerts by Early Music Now and Frank Pahl, dramatic and comedic plays and musicals produced by Outskirts Theatre, Luminous Theatre, Sunset... more
Saving Our Democracy: March 30 - April 5, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump adminis... more
The Meaning of ‘Hyperphotographic’ at Museum of Wisconsin Art
The Museum of Wisconsin Art features “Tom Bamberger: Hyperphotographic" (March 25-May 21), the first exhibition to be given the run of its three changing exhibition spaces of the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Alverno College offers a Spirit F... more
Uncovered Returns with an Exploration of A Tribe Called Quest
A new venue might give Milwaukee’s Uncovered shows a new feel, but their focus on the American songbook remains unchanged. more
Clean Up Your Act!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose man leaves the bathroom unacceptably messy in the morning. Upcoming events include an LGBT Chamber of Commerce networking breakfast at Wisconsin Humane Society, April 15; Alverno’s Ninth Annual ... more
The Hands-On Work of Telling Stories
An interview with Ron Scot Fry of Milwaukee’s annual Shakespeare in the Park. more
DakhaBrakha @ Alverno College's Pitman Theatre
The Ukraine band DakhaBrakha brought their free-spirited blend of world music, jazz and funk to Alverno College's Pitman Theatre. more
Put On Your Big-Girl Panties and Let’s Party
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader who enjoys wearing his wife’s underwear and plugs exciting events including Alverno College’s Eighth Annual Drag Show on April 17, the 2015 Kickoff Party for Ruthie’s Kennel Club at Art*Bar on Ap... more
Death Blues: Ensemble @ Alverno College’s Pitman Theatre
The adventurous programming of the long-running Alverno Presents performing arts series is truly something to admire, especially for what it offers local musicians, who are routinely given free rein to develop and mount high-concept product... more
Stream the New Field Report Track "Wings"
The cover for the upcoming Field Report Marigolden is an image of a gorgeous rustic landscape, rendered digitally. That's also as good a description as any for the "Wings," the first song the group is sharing from the new album. It's the most synt.. more
Heroes of the Week: College Possible AmeriCorps Coaches and Volunteers
College Possible, founded in 2000 by low-income and first-generation college student Jim McCorkell, is a nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income students earn college more
A Beautiful Noise
Garage rock first gained popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s and today garage bands continue to find their way into the mainstream of rock ‘n’ roll. Perfect for both fans of rock and students of history, Peter Roller’s new book Milwaukee Ga... more
Boris and Doris On the Town
Ode to Joy: The "Sound and Fury Sonnet Slam" was a delightful evening of readings—Shakespearean, original or otherwise—that were bawdy, uber-bawdy, romantic or downright funny. The event raised funds for the Optimist Theatre... more
Badger Hockey's Justin Schultz featured in Wall Street Journal
Take a moment to read this WSJ article that focuses on Justin Schultz to tell the story of how there aren't offensive defensemen in the NHL anymore.The article focuses on how Schultz is one of a dying breed - the offensive defensemen. Schultz is .. more
Optimist Theatre Intrigues With Imperfect 'Twelfth Night'
Optimist Theatre's free “Shakespeare in the Park” returns to a courtyard at Alverno College this month as the company presents Twelfth Night. Much like Optimist's production of The Tempest last year, Twelfth Night is an intriguing if off... more
Free, Outdoor Shakespeare Returns to Alverno College
After a successful debut last year, Optimist Theatre returns to the campus of Alverno College this week to open a free, outdoor production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. Longtime Milwaukee Rep resident actress Laura Gordon directs a cast t... more
Free Shakespeare Part Two
Optimist Theatre had recently opened its web reservations system for its upcoming free outdoor production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. The show, which is being directed by Milwaukee Rep resident actor Laura Gordon, will be running June 16th Â.. more
