RSS

Alverno Presents

tribe use.jpg.jpe

Photos courtesy Ben Wick

Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest’s music remains as vital as ever Friday night. more

Jan 23, 2017 9:43 AM Concert Reviews

tribeuncoveredlocalmusic.jpg.jpe

A new venue might give Milwaukee’s Uncovered shows a new feel, but their focus on the American songbook remains unchanged. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:33 PM Local Music

tribe2.jpg.jpe

While the city mourned the end of the Alverno Presents presenting arts series this year, it didn't take too long for one of the series' most popular programs to find a new home. The David Ravel-produced Uncovered series, where Milwaukee artists ha.. more

Dec 5, 2016 12:48 PM On Music

a+egateway_dance.jpg.jpe

The 1-year-old Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network (MDTN) was finding its legs, or so it seemed to me, at its first anniversary gathering on Oct. 1 at Danceworks. The members are the artistic leaders of many of Milwaukee’s dance organizations a... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:34 PM A&E Feature

offthecuff_davidravel_bykatschleicher.jpg.jpe

In 2003 David Ravel inherited the directorship of one of Milwaukee’s longest-running performing arts series, Alverno Presents. Earlier this year, the Roman Catholic women’s college announced that 2016-2016 will be the final season for a ser... more

May 24, 2016 2:57 PM Off the Cuff

twim_frightenedrabbit_(bydanmassie).jpg.jpe

Frightened Rabbit, photo by Dan Massie

Hip-hop takes a stand against cancer, Jeff Tweedy does Sheboygan, and Alverno Presents bids its final farewell. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:41 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're paying respects to a Milwaukee institution that won't be around much longer. Last month Alverno College a.. more

Feb 4, 2016 9:00 PM On Music

alverno.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher/Alverno Presents

Alverno Presents’ latest show was a reminder of the sparks that can fly when you give creative people a pretense to collaborate. more

Feb 1, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

greil.jpg.jpe

Alverno Presents

Music critic Greil Marcus and The Mekons’ Jon Langford and Sally Timms couldn’t figure out what to do with an intriguing premise. more

Nov 23, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

Alverno Presents continues to introduce outstanding out-of-town dance companies to area audiences. On Saturday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ODC (Oberlin Dance Collective) will perform boulders and bones at the Pitman Theatre. more

Nov 10, 2015 3:21 PM Dance

princeuncovered.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher

Hello Death and a vast array of collaborators brought real creativity to their reinterpretations of Prince’s beloved songbook. more

Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

it belongs to madness.jpg.jpe

According to William S. Burroughs, the abstract entity of Control, “needs time for what it kills to grow in.” That’s an elegantly dense, little nugget of insight into the nature of society. It’s all about time. The social oppression the ke.. more

Sep 14, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

musiclocalhellodeath_pc_ joekirschling1.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Joe Kirschling

Hello Death’s latest album Remnants is just the first of several major projects the distinctive Milwaukee folk quartet has lined up. more

Jul 7, 2015 9:44 PM Local Music

concertreview_dakhabrakha_vadym_kulikov.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Vadym Kulikov

The Ukraine band DakhaBrakha brought their free-spirited blend of world music, jazz and funk to Alverno College's Pitman Theatre. more

Apr 24, 2015 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

onmusic_arena.jpg.jpe

Artist rendering courtesy Milwaukee Bucks

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Jordan "DJ Madhatter" Lee, who is curating an Alverno Presents production this weekend. He's assembled a big band of lo.. more

Apr 9, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

onmusic_grandmasparrow.jpg.jpe

alvernopresents.alverno.edu

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly klatch with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by musician Joe Westerlund. Best known to some for his work in the psychedelic folk band Megafaun, he's playing Alverno C.. more

Mar 5, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

concertreviews_deathblues2_erikljung.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Erik Ljung

The adventurous programming of the long-running Alverno Presents performing arts series is truly something to admire, especially for what it offers local musicians, who are routinely given free rein to develop and mount high-concept product... more

Feb 2, 2015 6:06 PM Concert Reviews

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Testa Rosa's Betty Strigens, curator of this week's "Smith Uncovered" Alverno Presents program. Along with her bandmate.. more

Oct 17, 2014 12:00 AM On Music

musicgateway_pattismith.jpg.jpe

Of all the great songwriters of the last half century, Patti Smith is one of the most unknowable. That’s not because Smith is particularly private or her work is evasive or more

Oct 14, 2014 12:22 AM Music Feature

artpre.jpg.jpe

Jeanine Durning has been ‘inging’ since 2010. ‘Inging’? Let’s break it down. ‘Ing,’ of course, denotes the English language’s present progressive tense for actions that are present and ongoing. ‘Inging,’ then, would be the present and more

Apr 8, 2014 11:42 PM Visual Arts

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES