Alyson Cambridge
Early Music Now’s Latin Fiesta
The lively Boston-based ensemble Rumbarroco gave a rousing concert Saturday evening at the Zelazo Center at UW-Milwaukee, part of the Early Music Now series. Titled “Fiesta: A Hispanic Heritage Celebration,” the program featured music in... more
Oct 20, 2015 8:37 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Powerful, Moving ‘Madama Butterfly’
The Florentine Opera’s season opener, Madama Butterfly, seemed something of a mixed bag at first. The first act lacked luster, but act two came as a revelation with standout performances from Alyson Cambridge in the title role, and Mark Wal... more
Oct 20, 2015 8:34 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
‘Madama Butterfly’ Returns to Milwaukee
The Florentine Opera Company presents Giacomo Puccini’s leviathan, Madama Butterfly Oct. 16 and 18 at Uihlein Hall. Alyson Cambridge stars as Cio-Cio-San. more
Oct 6, 2015 5:35 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
The Glamorous Sound of 'La Bohème'
Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème is probably the world’s favorite opera, about romance within a group of impoverished young artists in Paris and the intrusion of tragic fatal illness. The music is so appealing and sympathetic that it will connec... more
May 15, 2014 12:54 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
'La Bohème'
Within a 10-year span, Giacomo Puccini composed three of the most popular operas ever written, Madama Butterfly, Tosca and the even more captivating La Bohème more
May 7, 2014 12:24 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature