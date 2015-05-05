Alzheimer'S
Milwaukee Public Museum, Alzheimer’s Association of Southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee County Department on Aging
The nonprofit Milwaukee Public Museum’s SPARK! program offers caregivers and loved ones with beginning- to mid-stage Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia an opportunity to explore the museum with trained docents and volunteers. T... more
May 5, 2015 9:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Getting Older, Staying Sharp
Perhaps themost frustrating part of aging is mental decay, or those “seniormoments” during which what you want to say or remember vanishes in aninstant. Cognitive degeneration can be categorized as cruel, since thevery substance of the human expe... more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Ty Wade, D.C. and David Wade Around MKE
Where do I send it?
As panic in the Clinton camp hits the media, the latest Ickes "surge" to seat the Michigan delegation,where only Hillary's name was on the ballot, becomes a bit too obvious.If they thought they had most of the Superdooper delegates they would.. more
Feb 16, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Tall Tales from the Wide Sky
Change and loss are such defining parts of the human con Tall Tales from the Wide Sky. ,Off the Cuff more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Mollie Boutell-Butler Off the Cuff