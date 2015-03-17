Amanda Carson
An Emotionally Open ‘Stop Kiss’
This month, Theatrical Tendencies presents Stop Kiss—a heroic romance that alternates between comedy and drama starring Amanda Carson and Amber Smith in irresistibly compelling performances. more
Mar 17, 2015 9:29 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stop Kiss Upcoming At Soulstice
So two people are out late at night. They share a first kiss. They both happen to be women. So they get attacked. One of them is hospitalized. It can be rough enough for anyone to start a relationship. It’s that much more difficult when it happens.. more
Feb 8, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee’s Newest Theater Company
Founded this past August by Robby and Mara McGhee and Alex Scheurell, All In Productions was created with the goal of taking risks through educating audiences and challenging artists. The company’s first production, The Last Five Years, is... more
Dec 9, 2014 11:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Last Five Years next Week With All In Productions
Next Week, All In Productions stages its production of The Last Five Years. It’s a dramatic romantic musical journey with an interesting plot structure. The play opens with a couple breaking up. It proceeds to show the couple meeting for the first.. more
Dec 8, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Ninja Woman Triumphs in Action Musical
T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical continued its monthly journey in March into long-form musical improv. The title drawn from audience suggestions this month was Book of Ninjas more
Mar 24, 2014 6:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Professor Lonsdale at Tenth Street
The World's Stage Theatre opens its first ever Project: Working Title show this week with a production of a new play by Courtney Stirn. The premise behind P:WT is evidently to provide something of a pressure cooker for new material. A script i.. more
Jul 27, 2012 8:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
George Clinton and Parliament/Funkadelic
George Clinton now tours with a band billed as Parliament/ Funkadelic, giving the funk pioneer free reign to cull hits from both of his best- known ensembles (Parliament was the one that recorded “Flash Light,” for more
Jun 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Saint-Saëns Has His Day
“Organist, pianist, caricaturist, dabbler in science, enamored of mathematics and astronomy, amateur comedian, critic, traveler, archaeologist—he is a restless man.” So American music critic Philip Hale described French composer Camille more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Milwaukee Symphony Chorus’ Moving ‘In Memoriam’
Good compositions by local composers were featuredamong 22 works, including those by chor Snow Dreams ,Classical Music/Dance more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music