Cabaret Milwaukee’s latest offering of 1930s radio play-style shenanigans, The Clockwork Man, origins, delivers a captivating World War I melodrama along with fantastically fun entr’acte entertainments of the century passed. more

Sep 19, 2017 1:40 PM Theater

Amanda Hull has announced a new show that she’s been working on for the Brumder Mansion. Hull, who wrote a charming Alice In Wonderland-inspired show for the Brumder in the recent past brings the Brumder to the Scottish Highlands in the ’6.. more

Nov 4, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Alchemist Theatre manifests a cozy, intimate production of Rocky Horror Show Live! that blends fresh performances with the spirit of the cult classic film. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:55 PM Theater

The Alchemist Theatre performs Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show Live with performances throughout October. more

Sep 29, 2015 8:53 PM Theater

Amanda J. Hull pays tribute to Lewis Carroll next month as Milwaukee Entertainment Group presents her new drama Hatter Madness. The Brumder Mansion plays host to an imagining of Wonderland after Alice has left. There is no Queen. the Cheshire Cat .. more

Jan 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Idealism hasn’t fared well in the age of irony, but ideals are sometimes the signposts to a better world. Freedom Summer is a lyrical account of the often-naive Northern white college students who went to Mississippi in the summer of 1964 t... more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Touring the apartment of a recently deceased woman, Kate (Catherine Keener) acts noncommittal about the paintings on the walls, the mid-century modern furniture and the objects on the shelves. The dead woman’s son is bumbling and in a hurry... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

