Amanda J. Hull

theatrereview_cabaret_(byonedeluge).jpg.jpe

Photo by One Deluge

Cabaret Milwaukee opens its Apothecary trilogy this month with a dark WWII-era drama staged on the second floor of Casablanca on Brady Street. more

Aug 23, 2016 2:59 PM Theater

theatrereview_windfall_a_(courtesyofwindfalltheatre).jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy of Windfall Theater

Windfall Theatre brings a classy, upper-class, Roaring Twenties musical mood to its cozy stage as an immortal struggles to understand mortality in Death Takes a Holiday. more

May 10, 2016 4:28 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre closes its 23rd season with the Milwaukee premiere of the Off Broadwaymusical hit Death Takes a Holiday, May 6-21 at Village Church Arts. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:51 PM Theater

curtains_hattermadness_2.jpg.jpe

The Dodo greets you at the door to the mansion. He’s played by Tom Marks. It’s a congenial atmosphere. There are pre-show refreshments. There is tea. (This is a tea party after all.) The Hatter shows up not too long afterwards. He’s been played by.. more

Feb 18, 2015 3:45 PM Theater 1 Comments

theater2.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theatre makes a trip to the edge of the desert with Robert Sherwood’s 1930s drama The Petrified Forest. The ensemble encounter set in a desolate roadside diner in Arizona is the story of a group of people who all seem emotionally r... more

Feb 19, 2014 5:29 PM Theater

theater2.jpg.jpe

It’s exceedingly difficult to tell an original Christmas story. With Home For Christmas, playwright Liz Shipe does a solidly entertaining job of telling a story familiar enough to seem like a dramatic stage comedy that’s been around more

Dec 18, 2013 1:42 AM Theater

blogimage11246.jpe

The upcoming Father's Day weekend offers several unique opportunities for art lovers.On June 20, The Art Institute of Chicago closes the exhibition "Matisse: Radical Invention, 1913-1917." The exhibit provides a personal glimpse into m

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

 The crowd for the final dress rehearsal was populated largely with people from the UWM theatre department. It’s a different kind of crowd atmosphere . . . one not entirely unlike a usual theatre crowd. I’m there to catch a performance of a pai.. more

Mar 5, 2010 10:59 PM Theater

blogimage5001.jpe

