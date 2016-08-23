Amanda J. Hull
Retro Drama at Casablanca
Cabaret Milwaukee opens its Apothecary trilogy this month with a dark WWII-era drama staged on the second floor of Casablanca on Brady Street. more
Aug 23, 2016 2:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Warm Presence of Death?
Windfall Theatre brings a classy, upper-class, Roaring Twenties musical mood to its cozy stage as an immortal struggles to understand mortality in Death Takes a Holiday. more
May 10, 2016 4:28 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Death Takes a Holiday' at Windfall Theatre
Windfall Theatre closes its 23rd season with the Milwaukee premiere of the Off Broadwaymusical hit Death Takes a Holiday, May 6-21 at Village Church Arts. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:51 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Madness at Tea in the Brumder
The Dodo greets you at the door to the mansion. He’s played by Tom Marks. It’s a congenial atmosphere. There are pre-show refreshments. There is tea. (This is a tea party after all.) The Hatter shows up not too long afterwards. He’s been played by.. more
Feb 18, 2015 3:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Windfall Theatre travels to 'The Petrified Forest'
Windfall Theatre makes a trip to the edge of the desert with Robert Sherwood’s 1930s drama The Petrified Forest. The ensemble encounter set in a desolate roadside diner in Arizona is the story of a group of people who all seem emotionally r... more
Feb 19, 2014 5:29 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Christmas at the Brumder Mansion
It’s exceedingly difficult to tell an original Christmas story. With Home For Christmas, playwright Liz Shipe does a solidly entertaining job of telling a story familiar enough to seem like a dramatic stage comedy that’s been around more
Dec 18, 2013 1:42 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts
The upcoming Father’s Day weekend offers several unique opportunities for art lovers.On June 20, The Art Institute of Chicago closes the exhibition “Matisse: Radical Invention, 1913-1917.” The exhibit provides a personal glimpse into m more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Two Short Musicals at UWM
The crowd for the final dress rehearsal was populated largely with people from the UWM theatre department. It’s a different kind of crowd atmosphere . . . one not entirely unlike a usual theatre crowd. I’m there to catch a performance of a pai.. more
Mar 5, 2010 10:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rusted Root & Backyard Tire Fire
Along with bands like the Spin Doctors and Blues Traveler, Rusted Root was part of a crop of positive, feel-good jam bands to cross over to mainstream radio in the ’90s, when the current jam scene wa,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee