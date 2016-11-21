Amanda Marquardt

RSS

Nov 21, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Judging by some of his writing for social media, Milwaukee-base theater guy Jeremy Eineichner is a clever wit. For this coming theatre season, he’s adapting the work of that grandfather of modern cleverness Oscar Wilde. His brand new adapt.. more

Aug 5, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Hart Park has a relaxed and sleepy spaciousness about it. The sun hangs low in the sky outside the stage of the Rotary Pavilion. Various gnomes in long, white beards and pointy, red hats mill about the area in anticipation of The Ganymede Ense.. more

Jun 25, 2016 5:00 AM Theater

Photo by Jason Hillman

Last February at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, Cabaret Milwaukee introduced the first episode of their original noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver, a staged 1940s radio show filled with music, dance, theater and local histo... more

Nov 3, 2015 8:47 PM Theater

Milwaukee’s new all-female theater company, Ganymede, debuts with Romeo and Juliet. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:16 PM Theater

Following the timeline on Thoroughly Modern Millie can get a bit confusing. It’s a late ’60s version of the early ’20s. A young protagonist looks to become a stenographer, meet the man of her dreams and marry him. Evidently in the  late ’60s campy.. more

Apr 20, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked H more

Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more

Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If John Coltrane is the leading voice in jazz, then John McLaughlin is part of a large chorus of musicians singing his praises through emulation and homage. But the English-born jazz-fusion guitarist, who leapt on to the scene in the 1970s ... more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Cooking demonstrations, stilt walkers, fire throwers and buskers are among the attractions at Milwaukee’s annual Bastille Days celebration of French culture, which runs through Sunday downtown near Cathedral Square Park. There are also more

Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

