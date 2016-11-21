Amanda Marquardt
Dorian Gray at Villa Terrace Next Month
Nov 21, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dorian Gray Auditions
Judging by some of his writing for social media, Milwaukee-base theater guy Jeremy Eineichner is a clever wit. For this coming theatre season, he’s adapting the work of that grandfather of modern cleverness Oscar Wilde. His brand new adapt.. more
Aug 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ganymede's Casually Dreamy Midsummer Night
Hart Park has a relaxed and sleepy spaciousness about it. The sun hangs low in the sky outside the stage of the Rotary Pavilion. Various gnomes in long, white beards and pointy, red hats mill about the area in anticipation of The Ganymede Ense.. more
Jun 25, 2016 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cabaret Milwaukee Performs at Our City’s Original Speakeasy
Last February at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, Cabaret Milwaukee introduced the first episode of their original noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver, a staged 1940s radio show filled with music, dance, theater and local histo... more
Nov 3, 2015 8:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee’s New All-Women Theater Troupe The Ganymede Ensemble’s inaugural ‘Romeo and Juliet’
Milwaukee’s new all-female theater company, Ganymede, debuts with Romeo and Juliet. more
Aug 25, 2015 8:16 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Auditions for 'Thoroughly Modern Millie' in Late May
Following the timeline on Thoroughly Modern Millie can get a bit confusing. It’s a late ’60s version of the early ’20s. A young protagonist looks to become a stenographer, meet the man of her dreams and marry him. Evidently in the late ’60s campy.. more
Apr 20, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked H more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Subject Was Roses
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more
Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
John McLaughlin Honors Coltrane’s Music and Spirituality
If John Coltrane is the leading voice in jazz, then John McLaughlin is part of a large chorus of musicians singing his praises through emulation and homage. But the English-born jazz-fusion guitarist, who leapt on to the scene in the 1970s ... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature
Bastille Days
Cooking demonstrations, stilt walkers, fire throwers and buskers are among the attractions at Milwaukee’s annual Bastille Days celebration of French culture, which runs through Sunday downtown near Cathedral Square Park. There are also more
Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee