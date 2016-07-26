RSS

Amanda Sullivan

The nonprofit Grateful Girls strives to inspire, empower, motivate and encourage women of all ages and serve those who have escaped the sex-trafficking industry, with the specific goal of eradicating human trafficking. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:56 PM Expresso

maccannon.jpg.jpe

Sister MacCanon Brown has created a new daytime sanctuary and multi-resource center for homeless and at-risk homeless people called the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary (MBHS). more

Jul 19, 2016 4:10 PM Expresso

kidsgrowgreens.jpg.jpe

Kids Grow Greens is a 10-week mentorship program in which the Teens Grow Greens youth teach Benjamin Franklin Elementary School students how to grow food, character and community. more

Jul 12, 2016 3:46 PM Expresso

The nonprofit Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS; 701 Northview Road, Waukesha), established in 1965, is an open-admissions shelter (accepting animals regardless of age, health temperament or breed,Expresso more

Jul 5, 2016 2:51 PM Expresso

mysistaskeeper.jpg.jpe

My Sista’s KeepHer, a nonprofit founded by poet, mentor and performer Tina Nixon, inspires and encourages hundreds of middle and high school girls each year to love themselves and each other through the art of self-expression. more

Jun 28, 2016 2:34 PM Expresso

heoresoftheweek.jpg.jpe

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, DreamBikes and Bublr Bikes have teamed up to provide what is believed to be the country’s first Bike Repair and Maintenance Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind opportunity provides motivated youn... more

Jun 21, 2016 3:03 PM Expresso

milwaukeezoo.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee County Zoo is giving back to the community in two ways this June. more

Jun 14, 2016 2:30 PM Expresso

purposefilledpurse.jpg.jpe

The nonprofit Purpose Filled Purse program provides purses filled with personal care items and hand-written letters of love and encouragement to women who may have fallen victim to human trafficking, prostitution, domestic violence, homeles... more

Jun 7, 2016 2:14 PM Expresso

sparkair.jpg.jpe

“Social engagement programs are so important to keep caregivers and care receivers connected to their community, for the care-partners to be engaged in pleasurable ‘shared’ events, and for caregivers to network and help them avoid depressio... more

May 31, 2016 3:25 PM News

kinky_boots.jpg.jpe

The U.S. tour of the Broadway production Kinky Boots comes to Milwaukee as part of the Associated Bank Broadway at the Marcus Center series. This six-time Tony Award-winning musical—d,Theater more

May 24, 2016 2:34 PM Theater

paving_pic_3.jpg.jpe

To help make college more accessible, the nonprofit branch of UW-Waukesha is providing a two-credit humanities course to economically disadvantaged adults with its Paving the Path to College program. more

May 24, 2016 1:37 PM News

homelessveterans.jpg.jpe

Eleven top Milwaukee chefs are hosting the benefit dinner “Milwaukee Chefs for Homeless Vets: Waffle House Re-Imagined” on Monday, May 23, from 6:30-10 p.m. at Merriment Social (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) to support the nonprofit Milwaukee ... more

May 17, 2016 4:17 PM Expresso

pirates.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Returning to Skylight Music Theatre for the ninth time is one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved comedic operettas, The Pirates of Penzance, with this particular staging having a pro-woman fo,Theater more

May 10, 2016 4:35 PM Theater

juniorleagueofmilwaukee.jpg.jpe

The nonprofit Junior League of Milwaukee (JLM; 1060 E. Juneau Ave.) is one of the oldest and largest women’s volunteer organizations in the world. To celebrate its 100th anniversary, JLM is inviting local organizations to apply to become th... more

May 10, 2016 3:27 PM Expresso

For 90 years HEAR Wisconsin has provided services for every age, no matter the degree of hearing loss, with a mission to serve everyone regardless of monetary means. The nonprofit’s operations include a sign language interpreting unit, a bi... more

Apr 26, 2016 4:17 PM Expresso

Windfall Theatre closes its 23rd season with the Milwaukee premiere of the Off Broadwaymusical hit Death Takes a Holiday, May 6-21 at Village Church Arts. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:51 PM Theater

mhvi.jpg.jpe

MHVI has founded a new collaborative initiative called Wisconsin Veterans Network, or VetsNet for short, and will host an open house at its new office (6317 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis) on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m.-noon. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:00 PM Expresso

600px-earth_eastern_hemisphere.jpg.jpe

Get outdoors and enjoy nature this Earth Day,Friday, April 22. While you’re at it, consider attending environmental eventsor volunteering your time for some great causes! Here are some of the manyactivities this year to help get you started. .. more

Apr 15, 2016 9:26 PM Around MKE

fashionable.jpg.jpe

“We strive for economic justice by providing an international marketplace for talented artisans and small farmers in economically developing countries, ensuring a fair wage for their work,” says Sally Michalko, president of Plowshare Cen... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:11 PM Expresso

“My concern is the need is greater and we have to be able to support one another, not necessarily by giving or donating food, but just by coming humanly together,” says Rev. Richard F. Suero of Faith Santa Fe Lutheran Church in the Layto... more

Apr 5, 2016 3:17 PM Expresso

View more

The nonprofit Grateful Girls strives to inspire, empower, motivate and encourage women of all ages and serve those who have escaped the sex-trafficking industry, with the specific goal of eradicating human trafficking. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:56 PM Expresso

maccannon.jpg.jpe

Sister MacCanon Brown has created a new daytime sanctuary and multi-resource center for homeless and at-risk homeless people called the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary (MBHS). more

Jul 19, 2016 4:10 PM Expresso

kidsgrowgreens.jpg.jpe

Kids Grow Greens is a 10-week mentorship program in which the Teens Grow Greens youth teach Benjamin Franklin Elementary School students how to grow food, character and community. more

Jul 12, 2016 3:46 PM Expresso

a+egateway_bastiledays_b.jpg.jpe

Dreamed of seeing the Eiffel Tower? Hankering for a handcrafted beignet or crêpe? Want to watch waiters and waitresses race while balancing full wine glasses on a tray? Then look no further than Milwaukee, home to one of the nation’s larges... more

Jul 12, 2016 2:25 PM A&E Feature

The nonprofit Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS; 701 Northview Road, Waukesha), established in 1965, is an open-admissions shelter (accepting animals regardless of age, health temperament or breed,Expresso more

Jul 5, 2016 2:51 PM Expresso

a+egateway_apt_(bycarissadixon).jpg.jpe

Photo by Carissa Dixon

Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more

Jun 28, 2016 3:57 PM A&E

wegotthis.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee native Andre Lee Ellis is the founder of We Got This. The organization helps improve the lives of young black men through gardening on a city-provided lot at the corner of Ninth and Ring streets, and by mentoring to help instill p... more

Jun 28, 2016 2:47 PM Off the Cuff

mysistaskeeper.jpg.jpe

My Sista’s KeepHer, a nonprofit founded by poet, mentor and performer Tina Nixon, inspires and encourages hundreds of middle and high school girls each year to love themselves and each other through the art of self-expression. more

Jun 28, 2016 2:34 PM Expresso

Door Shakespeare presents Julius Caesar, directed by James Pickering, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Joseph Hanreddy, June 29 through Aug. 20 in the Garden at Björklunden in Baileys Harbor. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:44 PM Theater

heoresoftheweek.jpg.jpe

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, DreamBikes and Bublr Bikes have teamed up to provide what is believed to be the country’s first Bike Repair and Maintenance Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind opportunity provides motivated youn... more

Jun 21, 2016 3:03 PM Expresso

thecoloredmuseum.jpg.jpe

For its sixth year, P1V is celebrating the 30th anniversary of George C. Wolfe’s award-winning production The Colored Museum, which will be presented in Milwaukee by several local theater companies. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. ... more

Jun 14, 2016 2:56 PM Theater

milwaukeezoo.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee County Zoo is giving back to the community in two ways this June. more

Jun 14, 2016 2:30 PM Expresso

The second annual Shepherd Express LGBT Progress Awards, co-presented by Cream City Foundation, will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at The Wherehouse. more

Jun 7, 2016 4:33 PM Around MKE

purposefilledpurse.jpg.jpe

The nonprofit Purpose Filled Purse program provides purses filled with personal care items and hand-written letters of love and encouragement to women who may have fallen victim to human trafficking, prostitution, domestic violence, homeles... more

Jun 7, 2016 2:14 PM Expresso

offthecuff_ralph_a.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Urban League (MUL), an affiliate of the National Urban League, was founded in 1919 and is devoted to empowering African Americans and other people of color to be more self-reliant. more

May 31, 2016 4:20 PM Off the Cuff

preview.jpg.jpe

Memories Ballroom Dinner Theater presents Ron Hutchinson’s Moonlight and Magnolias, a production based on events that actually occurred during the making of Gone With the Wind. The show runs June 7-22. more

May 31, 2016 4:13 PM Theater

sparkair.jpg.jpe

“Social engagement programs are so important to keep caregivers and care receivers connected to their community, for the care-partners to be engaged in pleasurable ‘shared’ events, and for caregivers to network and help them avoid depressio... more

May 31, 2016 3:25 PM News

kinky_boots.jpg.jpe

The U.S. tour of the Broadway production Kinky Boots comes to Milwaukee as part of the Associated Bank Broadway at the Marcus Center series. This six-time Tony Award-winning musical—d,Theater more

May 24, 2016 2:34 PM Theater

eatdrink_steeteats.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express’ first of two Street Eats this summer takes place Friday, June 3 from 4-8 p.m. at Catalano Square in the Third Ward. more

May 24, 2016 2:11 PM Street Eats

paving_pic_3.jpg.jpe

To help make college more accessible, the nonprofit branch of UW-Waukesha is providing a two-credit humanities course to economically disadvantaged adults with its Paving the Path to College program. more

May 24, 2016 1:37 PM News

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES