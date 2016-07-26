Amanda Sullivan
Heroes of the Week Grateful Girls Volunteers and Staff
The nonprofit Grateful Girls strives to inspire, empower, motivate and encourage women of all ages and serve those who have escaped the sex-trafficking industry, with the specific goal of eradicating human trafficking. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:56 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Heroes of the Week MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary Volunteers and Staff
Sister MacCanon Brown has created a new daytime sanctuary and multi-resource center for homeless and at-risk homeless people called the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary (MBHS). more
Jul 19, 2016 4:10 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Kids Grow Greens Volunteers and Supporters
Kids Grow Greens is a 10-week mentorship program in which the Teens Grow Greens youth teach Benjamin Franklin Elementary School students how to grow food, character and community. more
Jul 12, 2016 3:46 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Humane Animal Welfare Society and Supporters
The nonprofit Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS; 701 Northview Road, Waukesha), established in 1965, is an open-admissions shelter (accepting animals regardless of age, health temperament or breed,Expresso more
Jul 5, 2016 2:51 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
My Sista’s KeepHer Mentors and Volunteers
My Sista’s KeepHer, a nonprofit founded by poet, mentor and performer Tina Nixon, inspires and encourages hundreds of middle and high school girls each year to love themselves and each other through the art of self-expression. more
Jun 28, 2016 2:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Boys and Girls Club, DreamBikes, Bublr Bikes and John Fleckenstein
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, DreamBikes and Bublr Bikes have teamed up to provide what is believed to be the country’s first Bike Repair and Maintenance Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind opportunity provides motivated youn... more
Jun 21, 2016 3:03 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Milwaukee County Zoo Honoring First Responders and 11th Annual Blood Drive
The Milwaukee County Zoo is giving back to the community in two ways this June. more
Jun 14, 2016 2:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
The Purpose Filled Purse Volunteers
The nonprofit Purpose Filled Purse program provides purses filled with personal care items and hand-written letters of love and encouragement to women who may have fallen victim to human trafficking, prostitution, domestic violence, homeles... more
Jun 7, 2016 2:14 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Waukesha County’s SPARK! Artist in Residence Program Collaborators and Volunteers
“Social engagement programs are so important to keep caregivers and care receivers connected to their community, for the care-partners to be engaged in pleasurable ‘shared’ events, and for caregivers to network and help them avoid depressio... more
May 31, 2016 3:25 PM Amanda Sullivan News
‘Kinky Boots’ at Marcus Center
The U.S. tour of the Broadway production Kinky Boots comes to Milwaukee as part of the Associated Bank Broadway at the Marcus Center series. This six-time Tony Award-winning musical—d,Theater more
May 24, 2016 2:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
UW-Waukesha’s Paving the Path to College Volunteers and Supporters
To help make college more accessible, the nonprofit branch of UW-Waukesha is providing a two-credit humanities course to economically disadvantaged adults with its Paving the Path to College program. more
May 24, 2016 1:37 PM Amanda Sullivan News
Local Chefs Supporting Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative
Eleven top Milwaukee chefs are hosting the benefit dinner “Milwaukee Chefs for Homeless Vets: Waffle House Re-Imagined” on Monday, May 23, from 6:30-10 p.m. at Merriment Social (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) to support the nonprofit Milwaukee ... more
May 17, 2016 4:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Skylight Closes Season with Pro-Woman ‘Pirates of Penzance’
Returning to Skylight Music Theatre for the ninth time is one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved comedic operettas, The Pirates of Penzance, with this particular staging having a pro-woman fo,Theater more
May 10, 2016 4:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Junior League of Milwaukee Volunteers
The nonprofit Junior League of Milwaukee (JLM; 1060 E. Juneau Ave.) is one of the oldest and largest women’s volunteer organizations in the world. To celebrate its 100th anniversary, JLM is inviting local organizations to apply to become th... more
May 10, 2016 3:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Heroes of the Week: HEAR Wisconsin Volunteers and Staff
For 90 years HEAR Wisconsin has provided services for every age, no matter the degree of hearing loss, with a mission to serve everyone regardless of monetary means. The nonprofit’s operations include a sign language interpreting unit, a bi... more
Apr 26, 2016 4:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
'Death Takes a Holiday' at Windfall Theatre
Windfall Theatre closes its 23rd season with the Milwaukee premiere of the Off Broadwaymusical hit Death Takes a Holiday, May 6-21 at Village Church Arts. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:51 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Heroes of the Week: Wisconsin Veterans Network Collaborators
MHVI has founded a new collaborative initiative called Wisconsin Veterans Network, or VetsNet for short, and will host an open house at its new office (6317 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis) on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m.-noon. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Earth Day Activities 2016
Get outdoors and enjoy nature this Earth Day,Friday, April 22. While you’re at it, consider attending environmental eventsor volunteering your time for some great causes! Here are some of the manyactivities this year to help get you started. .. more
Apr 15, 2016 9:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Plowshare Fair Trade Marketplace & Education for Peace Volunteers
“We strive for economic justice by providing an international marketplace for talented artisans and small farmers in economically developing countries, ensuring a fair wage for their work,” says Sally Michalko, president of Plowshare Cen... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Faith Santa Fe Lutheran Church’s Weekly Food Program
“My concern is the need is greater and we have to be able to support one another, not necessarily by giving or donating food, but just by coming humanly together,” says Rev. Richard F. Suero of Faith Santa Fe Lutheran Church in the Layto... more
Apr 5, 2016 3:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
