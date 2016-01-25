RSS

Amber Regan

The Sunset Playhouse’s ensemble for STEEL MAGNOLIAS has more than enough warmth to make the Furlan Auditorium feel like a cozy, little Louisiana beauty parlor. more

Jan 25, 2016 9:54 AM Theater

Elm Grove in the middle of winter is not northwestern Louisiana in the late ’80s. This week, Sunset Playhouse brings a little bit of warmth to the stage as it presents Robbert Harling’s 1987 classic Steel Magnolias. Drawn from his experien.. more

Jan 18, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure, currently showing at Sunset Playhouse, is an adaptation by Steven Dietz based on William Gillette and Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1899 play Sherlock Holmes. more

Sep 15, 2015 8:30 PM Theater

For Americans still suffering from persistent unemployment, falling incomes and rising inequality, politicians of either party probably generate little enthusiasm. Yet although political ennui is understandable, the disaffection and demoral... more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

