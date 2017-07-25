RSS

Amber Smith

This month, Greendale Community Theatre presents If/Then, a contemporary musical about a woman on two different life paths. more

Jul 25, 2017 3:19 PM Theater

With All-In Productions’ The Wild Party, director Robby McGhee brings an emotionally organic vibrance to the stage. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:04 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Fringe Festival opened with depth and dizzying variety in its first two hours yesterday. The Festival atmosphere harnesses the chaotic unpredictability that forms the magic at the heart of the arts. Audiences can navigate their way t.. more

Aug 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Nell Benjamin’s The Explorers Club sounds like a lot of fun in and of itself. The story is set in London in 1879. The club in question is a group of men who are dedicated to science. One of the men looks to have a woman inducted into the clu.. more

Oct 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Three Marines engage in an ugly competition in All In Productions’ season-ending musical, which includes a scene-stealing supporting role from Amber Smith as Marcy, a tough-talking prostitute and dogfight contender able to hold her own agai... more

Sep 15, 2015 8:23 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a cleverly energetic production of the 20th-century farce, Boeing Boeing. more

Aug 18, 2015 10:39 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a breezy farce, Boeing Boeing, which bounces across the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre with jaunty momentum. The rhythm of th,Theater more

Aug 17, 2015 10:34 AM Theater

In 1991 it was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the most performed French play worldwide. Marc Camoletti’s Boeing-Boeing premiered in Paris in late 1960. The classic mdi-twentieth century farce was translated into English a short whil.. more

Aug 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

This month, Theatrical Tendencies presents Stop Kiss—a heroic romance that alternates between comedy and drama starring Amanda Carson and Amber Smith in irresistibly compelling performances. more

Mar 17, 2015 9:29 PM Theater

So two people are out late at night. They share a first kiss. They both happen to be women. So they get attacked. One of them is hospitalized. It can be rough enough for anyone to start a relationship. It’s that much more difficult when it happens.. more

Feb 8, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

My favorite song in Spring Awakening began to wash over the stage at the Greendale High School Auditorium. There was a pop rock beat and there’s frustration and there’s adolescent singing about the bitch of living. The cast of the Greendale Commun.. more

Jan 14, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Founded this past August by Robby and Mara McGhee and Alex Scheurell, All In Productions was created with the goal of taking risks through educating audiences and challenging artists. The company’s first production, The Last Five Years, is... more

Dec 9, 2014 11:11 PM Theater

It would probably be a bit misleading to say that Spring Awakening is a musical for people who hate musicals. That being said, I don ’t particularly like musicals and I do particularly like Spring Awakening . The coming of age musical set in a tim.. more

Dec 6, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

Soulstice Theatre presents the Wisconsin premiere of Alexander Dinelaris’ sophisticated contemporary drama Still Life. An emotionally irresistible Amber Smith plays Carrie Ann, an accomplished photographer going through a rough time in her ... more

Apr 9, 2014 12:51 AM Theater

The theater's nature as a highly social art form can mean delightful things for plays focusing on social relations between characters. British playwright Shelagh Stephenson's The Memory of Water is a compelling look at the more

May 8, 2013 2:16 AM Theater

Aaron Kopec's horror stories at the Alchemist Theatre have collected quite a rogues' gallery over the years. Past villains have included Dracula, Jack the Ripper and H.H. Holmes. This fall, Kopec delves into less familiar... more

Oct 10, 2012 3:19 PM Theater

   Fools For Tragedy brings its season to a close with the first straight-ahead drama of the 2012-2013 Theatre season. The group hauls a 2400 year old drama into the pulse of the present with a staging that pours the audience in around the drama... more

Aug 14, 2012 3:57 AM Theater

  Honestly, ancient Greek myth never really appealed to me as a kid. I was a lot more interested in Nordic legend . . . which probably had a lot more to do with the mid-'80's work of artist/writer Walt Simonson than anything else . . . but then.. more

May 31, 2012 3:37 PM Theater

  Kander and Ebb's Chicago continues to glide its way across stages al over the place. As popular as ever, the show makes its way to Racine this month courtesy of a Racine Theatre Guild production. This is another example of a show that I'd rea.. more

May 10, 2012 10:22 AM Theater

For the second year in a row, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn hosts a Thanksgiving weekend charity singer-songwriter showcase featuring some of the city’s most distinct folk- and roots-music enthusiasts. This year’s lineup includes Lisa Gatewoo more

Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

