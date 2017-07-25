Amber Smith
Life, Love and Luck in Greendale Community Theatre's 'If/Then'
This month, Greendale Community Theatre presents If/Then, a contemporary musical about a woman on two different life paths. more
Jul 25, 2017 3:19 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Having a ‘Wild Party’ with All in Productions
With All-In Productions’ The Wild Party, director Robby McGhee brings an emotionally organic vibrance to the stage. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Opening of the Fringe Fest: One Perspective
The Milwaukee Fringe Festival opened with depth and dizzying variety in its first two hours yesterday. The Festival atmosphere harnesses the chaotic unpredictability that forms the magic at the heart of the arts. Audiences can navigate their way t.. more
Aug 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Explorers at Soulstice
Nell Benjamin’s The Explorers Club sounds like a lot of fun in and of itself. The story is set in London in 1879. The club in question is a group of men who are dedicated to science. One of the men looks to have a woman inducted into the clu.. more
Oct 30, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Men Are Pigs in All In Productions’ ‘Dogfight’
Three Marines engage in an ugly competition in All In Productions’ season-ending musical, which includes a scene-stealing supporting role from Amber Smith as Marcy, a tough-talking prostitute and dogfight contender able to hold her own agai... more
Sep 15, 2015 8:23 PM Evan Rytlewski Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Season Opener
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a cleverly energetic production of the 20th-century farce, Boeing Boeing. more
Aug 18, 2015 10:39 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Opening With Boeing-Boeing
In 1991 it was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the most performed French play worldwide. Marc Camoletti’s Boeing-Boeing premiered in Paris in late 1960. The classic mdi-twentieth century farce was translated into English a short whil.. more
Aug 12, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Emotionally Open ‘Stop Kiss’
This month, Theatrical Tendencies presents Stop Kiss—a heroic romance that alternates between comedy and drama starring Amanda Carson and Amber Smith in irresistibly compelling performances. more
Mar 17, 2015 9:29 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stop Kiss Upcoming At Soulstice
So two people are out late at night. They share a first kiss. They both happen to be women. So they get attacked. One of them is hospitalized. It can be rough enough for anyone to start a relationship. It’s that much more difficult when it happens.. more
Feb 8, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Spring Awakening In The Shadows With GCT
My favorite song in Spring Awakening began to wash over the stage at the Greendale High School Auditorium. There was a pop rock beat and there’s frustration and there’s adolescent singing about the bitch of living. The cast of the Greendale Commun.. more
Jan 14, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee’s Newest Theater Company
Founded this past August by Robby and Mara McGhee and Alex Scheurell, All In Productions was created with the goal of taking risks through educating audiences and challenging artists. The company’s first production, The Last Five Years, is... more
Dec 9, 2014 11:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Spring Awakening Next Month at the Greendale Community Theatre
It would probably be a bit misleading to say that Spring Awakening is a musical for people who hate musicals. That being said, I don ’t particularly like musicals and I do particularly like Spring Awakening . The coming of age musical set in a tim.. more
Dec 6, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Powerful Contemporary Romantic Drama
Soulstice Theatre presents the Wisconsin premiere of Alexander Dinelaris’ sophisticated contemporary drama Still Life. An emotionally irresistible Amber Smith plays Carrie Ann, an accomplished photographer going through a rough time in her ... more
Apr 9, 2014 12:51 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Three Sisters Before a Funeral
The theater's nature as a highly social art form can mean delightful things for plays focusing on social relations between characters. British playwright Shelagh Stephenson's The Memory of Water is a compelling look at the more
May 8, 2013 2:16 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘The Alchemist Eye’ Seeks to Scare
Aaron Kopec's horror stories at the Alchemist Theatre have collected quite a rogues' gallery over the years. Past villains have included Dracula, Jack the Ripper and H.H. Holmes. This fall, Kopec delves into less familiar... more
Oct 10, 2012 3:19 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Medea with Fools For Tragedy
Fools For Tragedy brings its season to a close with the first straight-ahead drama of the 2012-2013 Theatre season. The group hauls a 2400 year old drama into the pulse of the present with a staging that pours the audience in around the drama... more
Aug 14, 2012 3:57 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Medea With the Fools
Honestly, ancient Greek myth never really appealed to me as a kid. I was a lot more interested in Nordic legend . . . which probably had a lot more to do with the mid-'80's work of artist/writer Walt Simonson than anything else . . . but then.. more
May 31, 2012 3:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Amber Roxie in Chicago In Racine
Kander and Ebb's Chicago continues to glide its way across stages al over the place. As popular as ever, the show makes its way to Racine this month courtesy of a Racine Theatre Guild production. This is another example of a show that I'd rea.. more
May 10, 2012 10:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Songs for the Soul
For the second year in a row, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn hosts a Thanksgiving weekend charity singer-songwriter showcase featuring some of the city’s most distinct folk- and roots-music enthusiasts. This year’s lineup includes Lisa Gatewoo more
