RSS

Ambient

appollovermouthbytylerchambers.jpg.jpe

One of the most prolific artists in Milwaukee’s ambient scene, Apollo Vermouth (Alisa Rodriguez) took her time on her purposeful new LP. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:40 PM Music Feature

he_can_jog.jpg.jpe

hecanjog.com

You can safely say this about the ambient Milwaukee producer He Can Jog: Every new release is a surprise, and also a challenge. His latest is an EP of several suites fanned across seven tracks. It's called Momentum , and true to its title, it move.. more

Apr 20, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

mahogany-frog-senna.jpg.jpe

When a band calls itself Mahogany Frog, you expect an element of eclectic playfulness to its music. And these Canadians deliver, with a challenging yet fun genre-bending instrumental tour de force. Drawing inspiration... more

Oct 9, 2012 12:51 PM Album Reviews

blogimage12706.jpe

For decades, Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Sigmund Snopek has been one of the hardest working musicians in the local music scene, tackling everything from jazz to experimental prog-rock. He’s even an accomplished composer (his composition... more

Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES