Apollo Vermouth Expands Her Ambient Vision on "Crashing into Nowhere"
One of the most prolific artists in Milwaukee's ambient scene, Apollo Vermouth (Alisa Rodriguez) took her time on her purposeful new LP.
Jul 18, 2017 2:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Decode The Latest He Can Jog EP, "Momentum"
You can safely say this about the ambient Milwaukee producer He Can Jog: Every new release is a surprise, and also a challenge. His latest is an EP of several suites fanned across seven tracks. It's called Momentum , and true to its title, it move..
Apr 20, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mahogany Frog
When a band calls itself Mahogany Frog, you expect an element of eclectic playfulness to its music. And these Canadians deliver, with a challenging yet fun genre-bending instrumental tour de force. Drawing inspiration...
Oct 9, 2012 12:51 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Sigmund Snopek 60th Birthday Party
For decades, Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Sigmund Snopek has been one of the hardest working musicians in the local music scene, tackling everything from jazz to experimental prog-rock. He's even an accomplished composer (his composition...
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments