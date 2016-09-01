Amelia Meath
Thump Along With the New Sylvan Esso Single "Radio"
National electro-pop favorites and friends of Milwaukee Sylvan Esso are preparing to release a new album next year, their follow-up to their widely loved 2014 album, and in the meantime they've got a new single to share called "Radio." It's got a .. more
Sep 1, 2016 1:51 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sylvan Esso w/ Dosh @ The Pabst Theater
For the sake of one’s own sanity, it’s probably unwise to try to understand, with any real precision, why one act should find rapid success over another of a similar caliber. You could perhaps,Concert Reviews more
Sep 8, 2014 10:44 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 4-10
Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall more
Sep 2, 2014 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath are Capturing Hearts as Sylvan Esso
March has been a fruitful month for Sylvan Esso, the electro/indie/soul tandem of former Milwaukeean Nick Sanborn (of Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak; he’s the half of the duo less likely to be mistaken as Sylvan Esso) and singer Amelia Meath (of M.. more
Mar 25, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nick Sanborn: Lend Me Your Voice @ Pitman Theatre
The Alverno Presents series has long been a local haven for artists looking to work outside of your usual music-show format. It’s easy to simply play a set with nothing more to it, to say “I wr,Concert Reviews more
Nov 11, 2013 10:48 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
