America'S Black Holocaust Museum
Reimagining the Black Holocaust Museum
For some, the 2008 closing of America’s Black Holocaust Museum marked the end of a dream. But others refused to let one of Milwaukee’s singular cultural institutions die. By 2010 the Black Holocaust Museum reappeared in virtual form. At a F... more
Mar 7, 2017 5:04 PM David Luhrssen News Features
Reggie Jackson on Milwaukee’s Racial Segregation
“Segregation has a huge impact on keeping people from knowing other people. When there’s a lack of contact, you rely on stereotypes, you don’t communicate and you make assumptions about other people. It really does the city a disservice. x9... more
Feb 21, 2017 5:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Remembering the Black Holocaust
Sarah Terez Rosenblum interviews Fran Kaplan, coordinator of America’s Black Holocaust Museum’s Virtual Museum. Kaplan speaks about her work with the late Dr. James Cameron and the mission of ABHM. more
Dec 23, 2014 10:17 PM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Off the Cuff 1 Comments
The Song of Sparrows
Iran has become one of the lights of world cinema, the repression of its authoritarian regime notwithstanding. Perhaps, like Russia under the czars or Hollywood under the Production Code, a certain degree of censorship can actually spur creativit.. more
Feb 8, 2010 5:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A New Life for the Black Holocaust Museum?
Milwaukee lost an important historical and community resource on July 31, when America&rsq What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,None more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg News Features 1 Comments