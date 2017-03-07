RSS

America'S Black Holocaust Museum

For some, the 2008 closing of America’s Black Holocaust Museum marked the end of a dream. But others refused to let one of Milwaukee’s singular cultural institutions die. By 2010 the Black Holocaust Museum reappeared in virtual form. At a F... more

Mar 7, 2017 5:04 PM News Features

“Segregation has a huge impact on keeping people from knowing other people. When there’s a lack of contact, you rely on stereotypes, you don’t communicate and you make assumptions about other people. It really does the city a disservice. x9... more

Feb 21, 2017 5:20 PM News Features 5 Comments

Sarah Terez Rosenblum interviews Fran Kaplan, coordinator of America’s Black Holocaust Museum’s Virtual Museum. Kaplan speaks about her work with the late Dr. James Cameron and the mission of ABHM. more

Dec 23, 2014 10:17 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

Iran has become one of the lights of world cinema, the repression of its authoritarian regime notwithstanding. Perhaps, like Russia under the czars or Hollywood under the Production Code, a certain degree of censorship can actually spur creativit.. more

Feb 8, 2010 5:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee lost an important historical and community resource on July 31, when America&rsq What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,None more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

