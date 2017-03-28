America
This Week in Milwaukee: March 30 - April 5, 2017
Canadian pop-punks, self-effacing poets, a podcasting comedian and a folk band that never named their horse highlight an eventful week in Milwaukee. more
Mar 28, 2017 12:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Best We Could Do (Abrams ComicArts), by Thi Bui
Many immigrant stories are harrowing, involving flight from dangerous places and surmounting the obstacles found upon arrival in America. Thi Bui, born in Saigon, transformed hers graphic novel-style into an “illustrated memoir," The Bes... more
Mar 7, 2017 1:06 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Black Women Who Helped Put a Man Into Orbit
Drawn from Margot Lee Shetterly’s non-fiction account, Hidden Figures dramatizes the work of people whose faces never appeared in broadcasts from Cape Kennedy or Mission Control, a trio of African American women whose facility with numbers ... more
Jan 3, 2017 2:33 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Designing Gotham: West Point Engineers and the Rise of Modern New York, 1817-1898 (Louisiana State University Press), by Jon Scott Logel
In Designing Gotham: West Point Engineers and the Rise of Modern New York, 1817-1898, Jon Scott Logel, a professor at the U.S. Navy War College, explores the crucial role played by military officers, many of them veterans of the Corps of En... more
Dec 20, 2016 12:46 AM David Luhrssen Books
Saving Money, Handling Emergencies
As stock markets rocket and tumble, entire nations (plus Puerto Rico) threaten tongo bust, that compendium of common sense, the Readers Digest, steps forward with a pair of handbooks designed to he,Books more
Aug 31, 2015 11:45 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Peace Corps Visits Milwaukee
Youcan change lives—including your own—by serving with the Peace Corps, aone-of-a-kind international, life-changing organization that works at agrassroots level to tackle pressing issues around the globe. More than 215,000Americans have volunt.. more
Aug 10, 2015 8:14 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Chicago @ The Riverside Theater
text,Concert Reviews more
May 1, 2014 2:18 PM Michael Popke Concert Reviews
Prairie Wolves
Tragically, shootings in small town America have become all too frequent. Author Thomas Maltman chronicles one community’s reaction to a deadly shooting in his new book Little Wolves. This meditation on violence centers more
Jan 17, 2013 4:18 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Why Is America ‘Sole Bright Spot’ in World Economy?
Unemployment is still too high, income is still too low and the recovery is still much too slow—but the United States is faring considerably better than other developed nations against the threat of a renewed recession... more
Oct 14, 2012 2:46 AM Joe Conason News Features
This Week in Milwaukee
With the help of some enthusiastic praise from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, Washington, D.C., pop-rock songwriter Eric Hutchinson rebounded from an unproductive stint on Madonna's Maverick Records, which shut down before... more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Trey Songz w/ Monica
Breezy crooner Trey Songz had been nipping at R. Kelly’s heels for a few years before his third album, 2009 breakout Ready , established him as Kelly’s commercial equal, yielding five hit singles—“Successful,” “I more
Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Miller Park Etiquette
Warning, mini-rant ahead:I’ll admit to being crotchety at timesat Miller Park. I’m not “you kids get off my lawn,” but I do expect tobe able to see the game I paid to see. I don’t think this is too muchto ask. I admit to being grumpy on occasio.. more
Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger Women's Hockey still undefeated
The women's team was in Ft. Myers, FL this week playing #3 UNH. I'm still not sure why they played there, but they swept UNH, taught a few hockey clincs, visited the Red Sox Spring Training facility and set records.Saturday's shutout was career #3.. more
Nov 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers vs. Pirates
With the season nearing its end, the Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Rapid Fire
When it comes to the Gatling gun, perhaps Confederate soldiers put it best: & Mr. Gatling's Terrible Marvel: The Gun That Changed Everything and the Misunderstood Geniu ,Books more
Aug 26, 2008 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Thug life is killing black America
I wanted to share with you the following statement from Playboy’s EditorialDirector Playboy ,Letters more
May 6, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
New Morning in America
Sen. Barack Obama’s history quaking win in the year’s first presidential conte Red Pepper ,Taking Liberties more
Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments