Canadian pop-punks, self-effacing poets, a podcasting comedian and a folk band that never named their horse highlight an eventful week in Milwaukee. more

Mar 28, 2017 12:55 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Many immigrant stories are harrowing, involving flight from dangerous places and surmounting the obstacles found upon arrival in America. Thi Bui, born in Saigon, transformed hers graphic novel-style into an “illustrated memoir," The Bes... more

Mar 7, 2017 1:06 PM Books

Drawn from Margot Lee Shetterly’s non-fiction account, Hidden Figures dramatizes the work of people whose faces never appeared in broadcasts from Cape Kennedy or Mission Control, a trio of African American women whose facility with numbers ... more

Jan 3, 2017 2:33 PM Film Reviews

In Designing Gotham: West Point Engineers and the Rise of Modern New York, 1817-1898, Jon Scott Logel, a professor at the U.S. Navy War College, explores the crucial role played by military officers, many of them veterans of the Corps of En... more

Dec 20, 2016 12:46 AM Books

As stock markets rocket and tumble, entire nations (plus Puerto Rico) threaten tongo bust, that compendium of common sense, the Readers Digest, steps forward with a pair of handbooks designed to he,Books more

Aug 31, 2015 11:45 AM Books

peacecorps.gov

Youcan change lives—including your own—by serving with the Peace Corps, aone-of-a-kind international, life-changing organization that works at agrassroots level to tackle pressing issues around the globe. More than 215,000Americans have volunt.. more

Aug 10, 2015 8:14 PM Sponsored Content

Photo credit: Sara Bill

text,Concert Reviews more

May 1, 2014 2:18 PM Concert Reviews

Tragically, shootings in small town America have become all too frequent. Author Thomas Maltman chronicles one community’s reaction to a deadly shooting in his new book Little Wolves. This meditation on violence centers more

Jan 17, 2013 4:18 PM Books

Unemployment is still too high, income is still too low and the recovery is still much too slow—but the United States is faring considerably better than other developed nations against the threat of a renewed recession... more

Oct 14, 2012 2:46 AM News Features

With the help of some enthusiastic praise from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, Washington, D.C., pop-rock songwriter Eric Hutchinson rebounded from an unproductive stint on Madonna's Maverick Records, which shut down before... more

Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Breezy crooner Trey Songz had been nipping at R. Kelly’s heels for a few years before his third album, 2009 breakout Ready , established him as Kelly’s commercial equal, yielding five hit singles—“Successful,” “I more

Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Warning, mini-rant ahead:I’ll admit to being crotchety at timesat Miller Park. I’m not “you kids get off my lawn,” but I do expect tobe able to see the game I paid to see. I don’t think this is too muchto ask. I admit to being grumpy on occasio.. more

Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

The women's team was in Ft. Myers, FL this week playing #3 UNH. I'm still not sure why they played there, but they swept UNH, taught a few hockey clincs, visited the Red Sox Spring Training facility and set records.Saturday's shutout was career #3.. more

Nov 24, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

With the season nearing its end, the Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

   When it comes to the Gatling gun, perhaps Confederate soldiers put it best: & Mr. Gatling's Terrible Marvel: The Gun That Changed Everything and the Misunderstood Geniu ,Books more

Aug 26, 2008 12:00 AM Books

I wanted to share with you the following statement from Playboy’s EditorialDirector Playboy ,Letters more

May 6, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Sen. Barack Obama’s history quaking win in the year’s first presidential conte Red Pepper ,Taking Liberties more

Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

