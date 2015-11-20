RSS
American Buffalo
American Buffalo Over Our Heads In Racine
It’s the story of a few guys struggling at a pawn shop in Chicago. There’s a valuable coin they’re all trying to get their hands on. A day in the life in the shadows in the ’70s. Tonight the next local production of the classic contemporary .. more
Nov 20, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Another Moving Piece by Playwright Mamet
Alchemist Theatre is excited to present David Mamet’s provoking drama Oleanna, which focuses on a seemingly innocent conversation between a student and professor about a grade that quickly explodes into a battle of political correctness, mi... more
Jun 10, 2014 11:04 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
