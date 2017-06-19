American Civil War
Understanding America’s Past
Reviews of eight new books on various aspects of American history. more
Jun 19, 2017 9:32 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Meaning of Gettysburg
The Battle of Gettysburg sprawled over 15 square miles around a little town in Pennsylvania during the first three days of July in 1863. As we know from thousands of articles and texts already published on this famous Civil War more
Jul 21, 2013 11:24 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Civil War Wisconsin
During the Civil War, America bled as red as it ever did, and this nation was forever changed and haunted. This week is the 150th anniversary of the Civil War’s turning point, according to Doug Dammann, curator at the Civil more
Jul 1, 2013 4:39 PM Kevin Lynch A&E Feature
‘Why We Fought the Civil War’
In A Disease in the Public Mind: A New Understanding of Why We Fought the Civil War (Da Capo), historian Thomas Fleming promises to shed new light upon the root causes of the conflict. While he does present some more