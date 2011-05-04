American Enterprise
Soulstice Theatre's Passionate 'American Enterprise'
The drama of a historic nationwide labor strike comes to the stage with impressive passion in Soulstice Theatre's production of American Enterprise. David Ferrie cuts a severe figure as late-19th-century Chicago industrialist George Pullman... more
May 4, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
PODCAST: David Ferrie in American Enterprise Pt. 2
Actor David Ferrie tackles the role of Chicago industrialist George Pullman in the Soulstice Theatre's production of American Enterprise that opens this weekend. Ferrie, also played pro-union lawyer Clarence Darrow in a recent production of the.. more
May 1, 2011 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
PODCAST: An Interview with actor David Ferrie: Pt. One
Actor David Ferrie tackles the role of Chicago industrialist George Pullman in the Soulstice Theatre's production of American Enterprise that opens this weekend. Ferrie, also played pro-union lawyer Clarence Darrow in a recent production of the .. more
Apr 29, 2011 11:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Labor Clash in Soulstice's 'American Enterprise'
When Chicagoan George Pullman died, he was placed in a lead-lined coffin inside a steel-reinforced concrete vault. These measures were taken out of concern that someone might try to dig up his body and desecrate his grave. That such conside... more
Apr 27, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers vs. Rockies
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Colorado Rockies tonight with the second of three games tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Black Noir’s Appeal Is No Mystery
The state of book editing appears precarious. Editor Otto Penzler's Black Noir (Pegasus), Black Noir ,Books more
Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books