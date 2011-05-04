RSS

American Enterprise

The drama of a historic nationwide labor strike comes to the stage with impressive passion in Soulstice Theatre's production of American Enterprise. David Ferrie cuts a severe figure as late-19th-century Chicago industrialist George Pullman... more

May 4, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

Actor David Ferrie tackles the role of Chicago industrialist George Pullman in the Soulstice Theatre's production of American Enterprise that opens this weekend. Ferrie, also played pro-union lawyer Clarence Darrow in a recent production of the.. more

May 1, 2011 2:36 PM Theater

Apr 29, 2011 11:28 AM Theater

When Chicagoan George Pullman died, he was placed in a lead-lined coffin inside a steel-reinforced concrete vault. These measures were taken out of concern that someone might try to dig up his body and desecrate his grave. That such conside... more

Apr 27, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

