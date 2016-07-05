American Epics
Movies at the Milwaukee Art Museum
As a compliment to their current feature exhibition, American Epics: Thomas Hart Benton and Hollywood, the Milwaukee Art Museum will present a series of four classic American films that are related to Benton’s work. more
Jul 5, 2016 9:13 AM Matthew J. Prigge Film
'American Epics: Thomas Hart Benton and Hollywood' Comes to Milwaukee Art Museum
For over a century,movies have captured our imaginations, immersing us in the narratives ofdistant wars, the wild west, and political intrigue. And so it is with the worksof Thomas Hart Benton. Inspired by Hollywood cinema and human nature.. more
Jun 6, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
It's All Good (or Bad), Except When It Ain't
Two weeks ago the Packers were in trouble with several major injuries, two straight overtime losses and the prospect of three tough games before their bye week. Three weeks ago the Badgers were in a dicey spot with an early Big Ten loss and... more
Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports