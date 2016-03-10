American Euros
The Halal Guys Sign Franchisee For Wisconsin
The Halal Guys, the first mainstream American Halal foodrestaurant chain, has announced the signing of a new franchise deal forterritories including Milwaukee and Madison.The new franchisee, Dustin LeFebvre, worked with Fransmart (Halal.. more
American Euros Has Created the Year's Most Insane Thanksgiving Sandwich
American Euros, the East Side fast-food hut that's never met a topping it couldn't throw onto a sandwich, has created the year's most over-the-top Thanksgiving sandwich. Dubbed the "Danksgiving Day," the restaurant's holiday concoction is an avala.. more
Eat on the Street
When you’re running a restaurant on wheels, you can move your operation wherever a hungry crowd gathers. On Friday, Sept. 13, food trucks (and the hungry crowds) will come together on Catalano Square for the Shepherd Express’ first Street E... more
American Euros Brings Street Food Indoors
For years Milwaukee’s most distinctive gyro was also the hardest to track down. Topped not only with the customary lettuce, tomato, onions and cucumber sauce, but also with a squirt of red chili sauce and three crispy more
Call Me Lightning
Based on the wild art-punk of Call Me Lightning’s earliest releases, nobody could have predicted the mighty rock band the group would evolve into. The power-trio’s new album, When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free, is their best yet, a fierce... more
Issue of the Week: Reining in CCAP
Hero of the Week La’Ketta Caldwell Many individuals andgroups took part in l Shepherd ,Expresso more
