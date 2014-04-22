American Federation For Children
Right-wing Voucher Supporters Train Potential Political Candidates
“Almost always, the answer is: Take the money.”That’s what former Republican Assembly speaker turned voucher school lobbyist Scott more
Apr 22, 2014 10:11 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Chuck Shepherd's News of The Weird
The Super Bowl may be the “holy grail” for Las Vegas sports gambling, but outside the United States, horse racing, soccer and, surprisingly, pro tennis dominate. Tennis provides bettors with 19,000 matches a year (compared to 1,200 NBA g... more
Feb 26, 2014 2:43 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
School Voucher Money Pours Into South Side Election to Replace Honadel
The south side of Milwaukee County will elect two new state representatives this year, thanks to the midterm resignations of state Rep. Mark Honadel (R-South Milwaukee) more
Nov 6, 2013 2:06 AM Dominique Paul Noth News Features
Electioneering Complaint Filed Against National Voucher Group
The indefatigable Wisconsin Democracy Campaign (WDC) fileda complaint with the Government Accountability Board (GAB) claiming that thenational voucher group American Federation for Children didn’t disclose all ofthe money it spent on Wisconsin .. more
May 7, 2013 6:21 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
National School Voucher Group Dumps $100,000 into Milwaukee Democrats' Races
Well, <a href=\"/article-19515-issue-of-the-week-national-voucher-group-meddles-in-milwaukee-democratic-primaries.html\" target=\"_blank\">I predicted it.</a> <br /><br />Well-funded, national voucher groups tend to dump huge sums of money into lo.. more
Aug 10, 2012 5:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Harriet Callier Leaves the Race—And Ratchets Up the Tension in Assembly District 10
The race for the open 10th Assembly District seat has gotten so ugly I hate to even write about it. The accusations of race-baiting and directions to vote for people “who look like you” have gotten out of hand.<br /><br />It\'s gotten even worse t.. more
Aug 10, 2012 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: National Voucher Group Meddles in Milwaukee Democratic Primaries
It's happened before and it's happening again. The American Federation for Children (AFC)—a Washington, D.C.-based pro-school-privatization group funded by some of the wealthiest Republican activists in the country... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: End of the Road for Live Bus Information Agents
When the news broke, some scoffed at the serviceprovided by the live information agents&m Shepherd ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Pictures From ‘Milwaukee’s Blank Generation’
Milwaukee’s Blank Generation” is the title of WMSE’s 2010 calendar,illu Bugle- ,Art more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Visual Arts 3 Comments
Kelly Clarkson @ The Milwaukee Theatre
Sois Kelly Clarkson the Barton Fink of pop music, contractually obligatedto crank out fl My December, ,Concert Reviews more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments