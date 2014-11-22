RSS

American Fiesta

ihatehollywood_mindbytesfrommilwaukeefilmmakers.jpg.jpe

AsMilwaukee filmmakers Lora Nigro and Kevin Rutkowski complete their documentaryon the science and philosophy of consciousness, The Deeper You Go , they havebegun releases bits of the film online. Their “Mind Bytes” is a series ofone-minute.. more

Nov 22, 2014 6:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

mkeart_mowa.jpg.jpe

These days, sustaining an arts institution is a superhuman feat that requires superhuman support. This is especially the case for a niche institution like the Museum of Wisconsin Art, which, by design, excludes the crowd-magnets of art history in.. more

Nov 19, 2014 7:11 PM Visual Arts

jon mueller on drums.jpg.jpe

Percussionist/composer Jon Mueller has had a banner year, releasing two absolutely visionary records with his project Death Blues as well as an ambient collaborative LP with minimalist musician Duane Pitre, all between long stretches on the road w.. more

Nov 11, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

stephen_strupp.jpg.jpe

One gets the sense that Milwaukee’s Sat. Nite Duets aren’t a band that imposes a lot of rules and restrictions on themselves. Over the last couple of years the group has leaped from the grab-bag prog of 2013’s Electric Manland to the tight, bubble.. more

Nov 4, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Testa Rosa's Betty Strigens, curator of this week's "Smith Uncovered" Alverno Presents program. Along with her bandmate.. more

Oct 17, 2014 12:00 AM On Music

dropdead_curtains.jpg.jpe

Imagination Theatre of Germantownopens its season this month with the murder-mystery farce DROP DEAD! The premise of the William Van Zandt, Jane Milmore farce is sort of an aborted playwith in a play. A group of actors past their prime look to.. more

Oct 14, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

milo_toothpaste_suburb.jpg.jpe

Between Milwaukee native Nick Sanborn doing big things with his North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso and Milwaukee rapper Wave Chapelle landing a record deal after moving to Memphis for school, there's been a good deal of discussion in the local music s.. more

Sep 24, 2014 2:30 PM On Music

I was recently at a very traditional religious wedding. Knowing the couple in question very little, I felt a bit out of place. I wish the two of them nothing but the best and hope to, at some point, get to know them a little better. They seem li.. more

Jun 2, 2010 12:14 PM Theater

blogimage10975.jpe

In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed more

May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10957.jpe

In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10920.jpe

In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. more

May 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10899.jpe

In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. more

May 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10824.jpe

In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. more

May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10802.jpe

In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10726.jpe

Talented storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. At least that’s the case when McGivern appears in a solo show, American ... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

John McGivern is a really, exceptionally nice guy. A stage personality as charming as he is approachable, McGivern'’s one-man shows have firmly established a comfortably endearing quality about them. The John McGivern one man show has had the ki.. more

Apr 27, 2010 11:30 PM Theater

blogimage5407.jpe

Dust @ UWM Union Theatre, 7 p.m. Thebest documentaries can make anything interesting, a premise that Germandocumentarian Hartmut Bitomsky boldly tests with his new film, Dust,about ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Acasual restaurant has opened on the North Avenue strip, betweenVitucci’s Lounge and Pizza Man. Located in the former El Chico Zuma,Black &,Dining Out more

Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES