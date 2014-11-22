American Fiesta
Mind Bytes from Milwaukee Filmmakers
AsMilwaukee filmmakers Lora Nigro and Kevin Rutkowski complete their documentaryon the science and philosophy of consciousness, The Deeper You Go , they havebegun releases bits of the film online. Their “Mind Bytes” is a series ofone-minute.. more
Nov 22, 2014 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Museum of Wisconsin Art Celebrates its Supermembers
These days, sustaining an arts institution is a superhuman feat that requires superhuman support. This is especially the case for a niche institution like the Museum of Wisconsin Art, which, by design, excludes the crowd-magnets of art history in.. more
Nov 19, 2014 7:11 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Jon Mueller and Friends Celebrate Design at AIGA's "Futura Extra Bold" Concert
Percussionist/composer Jon Mueller has had a banner year, releasing two absolutely visionary records with his project Death Blues as well as an ambient collaborative LP with minimalist musician Duane Pitre, all between long stretches on the road w.. more
Nov 11, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sat. Nite Duets' Stephen Strupp Goes Acoustic on His Solo Debut "Danke Für Das Gilt"
One gets the sense that Milwaukee’s Sat. Nite Duets aren’t a band that imposes a lot of rules and restrictions on themselves. Over the last couple of years the group has leaped from the grab-bag prog of 2013’s Electric Manland to the tight, bubble.. more
Nov 4, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Uncovering Patti Smith and Booking the Bradley Center
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Testa Rosa's Betty Strigens, curator of this week's "Smith Uncovered" Alverno Presents program. Along with her bandmate.. more
Oct 17, 2014 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Drop Dead with Imagination Theatre in Germantown
Imagination Theatre of Germantownopens its season this month with the murder-mystery farce DROP DEAD! The premise of the William Van Zandt, Jane Milmore farce is sort of an aborted playwith in a play. A group of actors past their prime look to.. more
Oct 14, 2014 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stream Milo's Head Trip of a Debut, "a toothpaste suburb"
Between Milwaukee native Nick Sanborn doing big things with his North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso and Milwaukee rapper Wave Chapelle landing a record deal after moving to Memphis for school, there's been a good deal of discussion in the local music s.. more
Sep 24, 2014 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
McGivern: An America Fiesta In Sheboygan
I was recently at a very traditional religious wedding. Knowing the couple in question very little, I felt a bit out of place. I wish the two of them nothing but the best and hope to, at some point, get to know them a little better. They seem li.. more
Jun 2, 2010 12:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
American Fiesta
In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
John McGivern Adds Depth to ‘American Fiesta’
Talented storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. At least that’s the case when McGivern appears in a solo show, American ... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
American Fiesta: Another Side of McGivern
John McGivern is a really, exceptionally nice guy. A stage personality as charming as he is approachable, McGivern'’s one-man shows have firmly established a comfortably endearing quality about them. The John McGivern one man show has had the ki.. more
Apr 27, 2010 11:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Feb. 5 - Feb. 11
Dust @ UWM Union Theatre, 7 p.m. Thebest documentaries can make anything interesting, a premise that Germandocumentarian Hartmut Bitomsky boldly tests with his new film, Dust,about ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Short Orders (Black & White Cafe)
Acasual restaurant has opened on the North Avenue strip, betweenVitucci’s Lounge and Pizza Man. Located in the former El Chico Zuma,Black &,Dining Out more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview