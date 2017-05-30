RSS
This Week in Milwaukee: June 1-7, 2017
Summer festival season is finally here. more
May 30, 2017 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
American Idiot with Shorewood High School
Somewhere around my senior year in high school, Green Day's Dookie came out. It felt weird to see a band that associated itself with punk rock sell 10 million albums. I’d read about the ’70s. I’d read about a movement that had passed-on whi.. more
Jan 12, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Drive-By Truckers @ The Pabst Theater
If the phrase “salt of the earth” could describe any band, it would be the Drive-By Truckers—one of those rare groups that manage to exude authenticity and humility at the same time. So it was appropriate that the Athens, Ga.-based band more
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
