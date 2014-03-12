American Legislative Exchange Council
Republicans Push Voter Suppression and Lobbyist-Friendly Bills Ahead of Tough Fall Election
In the final days of the legislative session, the Republican-dominated state Senate is focusing its agenda on bills that don’t necessarily have the votes to pass. Bills that would suppress voter more
Mar 12, 2014 4:53 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Scott Walker’s National Fundraising Spree Continues
Gov. Scott Walker may be running for re-election as governor of Wisconsin, but his life on the campaign trail is more likely to be lived by a guy who aspires to the presidency. Walker raised more
Feb 12, 2014 2:12 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Walker Is Responsible for the State's Economic Disaster
We’ve known for a long time Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s re-election may very well be determined by how successfully he can explain away the complete disaster he has made of more
Dec 23, 2013 9:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
ALEC Struggles in the Spotlight
The fallout from the Trayvon Martin shooting death and increased scrutiny from a Wisconsin-based watchdog group have made life difficult for the right-wing legislation-writing more
Dec 11, 2013 3:28 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: The Fox in the Henhouse
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) is supposed to look out for the public interest when it regulates utilities’ rates, sales and expansion plans more
Aug 29, 2013 6:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Right-Wing ALEC Playbook Is Crippling Wisconsin’s Economy
It’s no secret that Gov. Scott Walker is not making good on his promise to create 250,000 new jobs in his first four-year term.Thus far, Walker has only added 37,511 more
Feb 19, 2013 9:48 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
How the Wisconsin Legislature Was Bought
In the weeks since the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, the public has learned more about the highly secretive... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
How Corporations Are Controlling Wisconsin Legislators
The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), an ultraconservative corporate-sponsored policy group, has been known to legislators for years, but it has just recently come under public scrutiny for the group's creative—and controversial... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
The ALEC Attack
The American Legislative Exchange Council—more commonly known as ALEC, the corporate-sponsored national think tank that produces bills to be introduced in state legislatures around the country—is behind a wide range of Wisconsin legislation... more
Jul 20, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments