This American Life
Ira Glass Paired Storytelling and Modern Dance for ‘One Radio Host, Two Dancers’
If you're successful enough in the media, you can pretty much pursue any zany idea you want, regardless of how marketable it is. Take the case of Ira Glass, who, despite already being a seasoned
Apr 28, 2014 10:44 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
The Tragic Side of Globalization
Mike Daisey's heart is in the right place. His 2010 monologue The Agony and Ecstasy of Steve Jobs is a look into globalization as it impacts the lives of those living in squalor and working for almost nothing. Daisey's The Agony
May 22, 2013 4:03 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sarah Vowell's Conversational History Lessons
Sarah Vowell's droll humor, unmistakable voice and knack for simultaneously wry and poignant storytelling...
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
