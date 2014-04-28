RSS

This American Life

ira glass one radio host two dancers.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

If you’re successful enough in the media, you can pretty much pursue any zany idea you want, regardless of how marketable it is. Take the case of Ira Glass, who, despite already being a seasoned p,Comedy more

Apr 28, 2014 10:44 AM Comedy

Mike Daisey's heart is in the right place. His 2010 monologue The Agony and Ecstasy of Steve Jobs is a look into globalization as it impacts the lives of those living in squalor and working for almost nothing. Daisey's The Agony more

May 22, 2013 4:03 PM Theater

blogimage17946.jpe

Sarah Vowell's droll humor, unmistakable voice and knack for simultaneously wry and poignant storytelling... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES