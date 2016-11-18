American Movie
Found Footage Festival Comes to Milwaukee
Displaying treasures foundamidst the junk of a disposable culture has always been the mission of the Found Footage Festival. Theannual touring film festival is a showcase for oddball videos rescued fromdumpsters and thrift shops by .. more
Nov 18, 2016 2:08 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Four Ways To Add Some Local Flair to Your Oscar Party
With each passing year, opportunities to gather friends and family around the television to watch something collectivelyseem to diminish rapidly. Monumental must-see moments rarely occur over theairwaves anymore, and if they do, they’re more wid.. more
Feb 27, 2014 12:00 PM Kevin Mueller Around MKE
The "What What In The Butt" Guys Are Kickstarting a Gonzo Hamlet Adaptation
Filmmakers Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant of Milwaukee's Special Entertainment have already raked up millions of YouTube views for their viral phenomenon "What What (In The Butt)" as well as acclaim for their feature William Shatner's Gonzo Ballet.. more
Nov 25, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Mark Borchardt Beyond 'American Movie'
Mark Borchardt, the low- (or was it no-?) budget filmmaker documented in the 1999 cult favorite American Movie, hasn't stood still in the years since he first made a splash. He has appeared on “Late Show With David Letterman” and other... more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Brookfield Native on ‘Stuff Hipsters Hate’
Hipsterdom, a fascinating counterculture of 20- and 30-somethings that rose to distinction by its hatred of everything mainstream while remaining highly market-oriented and consumer-driven, is the subject of the hilarious new book Stuff Hip... more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
We Are Your Father w/ Disguised as Birds and Bryan Cherry
The restless Milwaukee rock trio We Are Your Father subverts traditional blues structures with wild slashes of wiry, distorted guitars, drawing from the grind of metal, the showy guitar heroics of math rock and the nimble groove of funk more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Haitian Hope Revival w/ Willy Porter
Mequon singer-songwriter Willy Porter, whose latest album How to Rob a Bank examines populist rage resulting from the country’s housing crisis, tops a local benefit concert for Haiti tonight at the Miramar Theatre. He’s got good more
Feb 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee