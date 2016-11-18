RSS

American Movie

markborchardt.jpg.jpe

Displaying treasures foundamidst the junk of a disposable culture has always been the mission of the Found Footage Festival. Theannual touring film festival is a showcase for oddball videos rescued fromdumpsters and thrift shops by .. more

Nov 18, 2016 2:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

oriental theatre milwaukee.jpg.jpe

With each passing year, opportunities to gather friends and family around the television to watch something collectivelyseem to diminish rapidly. Monumental must-see moments rarely occur over theairwaves anymore, and if they do, they’re more wid.. more

Feb 27, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

hamlet a.d.d. dustin diamond special entertainment.jpg.jpe

Filmmakers Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant of Milwaukee's Special Entertainment have already raked up millions of YouTube views for their viral phenomenon "What What (In The Butt)" as well as acclaim for their feature William Shatner's Gonzo Ballet.. more

Nov 25, 2013 6:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage17715.jpe

Mark Borchardt, the low- (or was it no-?) budget filmmaker documented in the 1999 cult favorite American Movie, hasn't stood still in the years since he first made a splash. He has appeared on “Late Show With David Letterman” and other... more

Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage13330.jpe

Hipsterdom, a fascinating counterculture of 20- and 30-somethings that rose to distinction by its hatred of everything mainstream while remaining highly market-oriented and consumer-driven, is the subject of the hilarious new book Stuff Hip... more

Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage10031.jpe

The restless Milwaukee rock trio We Are Your Father subverts traditional blues structures with wild slashes of wiry, distorted guitars, drawing from the grind of metal, the showy guitar heroics of math rock and the nimble groove of funk more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9741.jpe

Mequon singer-songwriter Willy Porter, whose latest album How to Rob a Bank examines populist rage resulting from the country’s housing crisis, tops a local benefit concert for Haiti tonight at the Miramar Theatre. He’s got good more

Feb 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES