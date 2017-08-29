RSS

American Players Theatre

Dark undercurrents become the driving force for the 11characters in A View from the Bridge, playwright Arthur Miller’s “Greek tragedy" and American Players Theatre’s last production of the 2017 summer season. more

Aug 29, 2017 12:29 AM Theater

Locally, Shakespeare’s at center stage: Off the Wall bloodies the stage floor with Titus Andronicus and Boozy Bard becomes embroiled in a Comedy of Errors. Meanwhile, several out-of-town plays and musical take place in Fish Creek, Spring Gr... more

Jun 6, 2017 2:14 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Photo by Carissa Dixon

Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more

Jun 28, 2016 3:57 PM A&E

Courtesy of Braden Moran

Actor, playwright, children’s author and volunteer EMT James DeVita discusses his debut adult novel, A Winsome Murder: a “cheap crime paperback novel” formula hoisted into a Shakespeare-haunted, blood-adorned whodunit. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:31 PM Off the Cuff

American Players Theatre adapts Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice on stage in Spring Green more

Jul 28, 2015 9:01 PM Theater

American Players Theatre presents Anton Chekhov’s enduring classic The Seagull, a family drama about Arkadina, a famous actress, and her son, Konstantin, an aspiring playwright living in her shadow. Of Chekhov, Director John Langs, says, “T... more

Aug 6, 2014 10:12 AM Theater

The audience laughed at the line: “You know when they assign you a social worker you’re in trouble.” But humor often hangs uneasily in American Players Theatre’s staging of Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical more

Jul 2, 2014 5:45 PM Theater

American Players Theatre (APT) stages three shows in the coming weeks. Opening on June 21 is Much Ado About Nothing, a play considered to be one of Shakespeare’s best comedies. And opening on June 28 are the infamous Romeo & Juliet and Joan... more

Jun 19, 2014 9:16 PM Theater

Alchemist Theatre is excited to present David Mamet’s provoking drama Oleanna, which focuses on a seemingly innocent conversation between a student and professor about a grade that quickly explodes into a battle of political correctness, mi... more

Jun 10, 2014 11:04 PM Theater

Is there such a thing as an “intimate epic”? If so, then perhaps American Players Theatre’s production of Antony and Cleopatra fits the bill. This pared-down version of Shakespeare’s historical tragedy opened Aug. 17 in APT’s Touchstone ... more

Aug 29, 2013 6:29 PM Theater

American Players Theatre does best what it loves most—exploring classic drama that offers a breadth and depth of intellect and emotion. This season one of APT’s best productions is Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, which opened Saturday at the S... more

Aug 22, 2013 2:21 AM Theater

Life’s random cruelties drive the existential farce Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, which opened last Saturday at American Players Theatre in Spring Green. But Tom Stoppard’s 1966 absurdist tragicomedy, based on two minor characters ... more

Aug 14, 2013 1:27 AM Theater

Kate Buckley, a founding member of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, directs American Players Theatre’s late summer production of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra, opening this week in Spring Green. The theater’s more

Aug 8, 2013 2:33 PM Theater

If history is to be believed, Charles Dickens was as much an actor as a writer, developing the characters in his novels before a mirror to get them just right before committing them to paper. more

Jul 10, 2013 11:21 PM Theater

If a 41-year-old Irish woman, blind since the age of 10 months, can regain her sight, she should be overjoyed. But Molly Sweeney, the title character of author Brian Friel’s play of the same name, is not so sure. What she more

Jun 26, 2013 1:50 PM Theater

Our second night in Spring Green, Wisconsin was a more traditional trip Up The Hill for Shakespeare. It came after a day of visiting various touristy places in the surrounding area. Again: Spring Green, Wisconsin  If you enjoy APT but haven’t .. more

Aug 19, 2012 7:51 PM Theater

Spring Green is as charming as ever in late summer. My wife and I find ourselves here again after a one year absence. Our first evening of the weekend is an indoor showShakespeare’s Will. Going to the American Player’s Theatre to see a show indo.. more

Aug 18, 2012 1:28 PM Theater

Fans of Peter Pan well know author James M. Barrie's ability to look at life's challenges through the lens of the heart, arriving at solutions both childlike in their simplicity and complex in their effect. Barrie takes the same lens to th... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival unleashes itself upon the city this week with a popular mixture of stand-up, improv and sketch comedy. This year, hosts Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz are bringing the fest to Next Act Theatre..... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Life for many can be an emotional train wreck, a collision of experiences and ideologies from which we stumble to pick up the pieces and get back on track. Try as they might, the three characters in American Players Theatre's striking produ... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

