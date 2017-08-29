American Players Theatre
The Frightening Intensity of APT's 'A View from the Bridge'
Dark undercurrents become the driving force for the 11characters in A View from the Bridge, playwright Arthur Miller’s “Greek tragedy" and American Players Theatre’s last production of the 2017 summer season. more
Aug 29, 2017 Michael Muckian
American Players Theatre’s Magical Outdoor Performance Experience
Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more
Jun 28, 2016 Amanda Sullivan
From Murder Onstage to Murder on the Page
Actor, playwright, children’s author and volunteer EMT James DeVita discusses his debut adult novel, A Winsome Murder: a “cheap crime paperback novel” formula hoisted into a Shakespeare-haunted, blood-adorned whodunit. more
Dec 22, 2015 Kevin Lynch
APT’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Shines
American Players Theatre adapts Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice on stage in Spring Green more
Jul 28, 2015 Michael Muckian
The Year of Wishful Striving
The audience laughed at the line: “You know when they assign you a social worker you’re in trouble.” But humor often hangs uneasily in American Players Theatre’s staging of Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical more
Jul 2, 2014 Kevin Lynch
Another Moving Piece by Playwright Mamet
Alchemist Theatre is excited to present David Mamet’s provoking drama Oleanna, which focuses on a seemingly innocent conversation between a student and professor about a grade that quickly explodes into a battle of political correctness, mi... more
Jun 10, 2014 Amanda Sullivan
APT’s ‘Antony and Cleopatra’
Is there such a thing as an “intimate epic”? If so, then perhaps American Players Theatre’s production of Antony and Cleopatra fits the bill. This pared-down version of Shakespeare’s historical tragedy opened Aug. 17 in APT’s Touchstone ... more
Aug 29, 2013 Michael Muckian
APT’s ‘All My Sons’
American Players Theatre does best what it loves most—exploring classic drama that offers a breadth and depth of intellect and emotion. This season one of APT’s best productions is Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, which opened Saturday at the S... more
Aug 22, 2013 Michael Muckian
Hamlet’s Best Buddies
Life’s random cruelties drive the existential farce Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, which opened last Saturday at American Players Theatre in Spring Green. But Tom Stoppard’s 1966 absurdist tragicomedy, based on two minor characters ... more
Aug 14, 2013 Michael Muckian
Shakespeare Didn’t Need All Those Characters Anyway
Kate Buckley, a founding member of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, directs American Players Theatre’s late summer production of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra, opening this week in Spring Green. The theater’s more
Aug 8, 2013 Russ Bickerstaff
APT: Dickens in America
If history is to be believed, Charles Dickens was as much an actor as a writer, developing the characters in his novels before a mirror to get them just right before committing them to paper. more
Jul 10, 2013 Michael Muckian
Regaining her Sight
If a 41-year-old Irish woman, blind since the age of 10 months, can regain her sight, she should be overjoyed. But Molly Sweeney, the title character of author Brian Friel’s play of the same name, is not so sure. What she more
Jun 26, 2013 Michael Muckian
APT, Spring Green, Troilus & Cressida
Our second night in Spring Green, Wisconsin was a more traditional trip Up The Hill for Shakespeare. It came after a day of visiting various touristy places in the surrounding area. Again: Spring Green, Wisconsin If you enjoy APT but haven’t .. more
Aug 19, 2012
Shadows of Theatre Fatigue In Spring Green
Spring Green is as charming as ever in late summer. My wife and I find ourselves here again after a one year absence. Our first evening of the weekend is an indoor showShakespeare’s Will. Going to the American Player’s Theatre to see a show indo.. more
Aug 18, 2012
Heart and Humor in APT's 'Admirable' Production
Fans of Peter Pan well know author James M. Barrie's ability to look at life's challenges through the lens of the heart, arriving at solutions both childlike in their simplicity and complex in their effect. Barrie takes the same lens to th... more
Aug 14, 2012 Michael Muckian
APT's Emotionally Raw Skylight
Life for many can be an emotional train wreck, a collision of experiences and ideologies from which we stumble to pick up the pieces and get back on track. Try as they might, the three characters in American Players Theatre's striking produ... more
Jul 11, 2012 Michael Muckian