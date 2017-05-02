My American Revolution
Civil Wars: A History in Ideas (Alfred A. Knopf), by David Armitage
One of David Armitage’s tasks in Civil Wars: A History in Ideas is to define terms that are as hotly contested as the Gettysburg battlefield. The Harvard history professor writes with sharp irony and dense allusions on the recent past and n... more
May 2, 2017 2:06 PM David Luhrssen Books
American History Lessons
In his account of the American Revolution, historian Thomas Slaughter begins with the assumption that “independence” and “separation” were two different things. The American colonists considered themselves largely “independent” of ... more
Aug 21, 2014 7:04 PM David Luhrssen Books
For July 4th: Remembering Why the Right Doesn’t Own the Stars and Stripes
Like many men who volunteered for the U.S. Army in World War II, my late father never boasted about his years in uniform. A patriot to his core, he nevertheless more
Jul 7, 2013 5:39 PM Joe Conason News Features
No Secure Borders
Due to its attention to such of-the-moment issues, such as immigration, drug smuggling and gun trafficking, many will undoubtedly read Peter Andreas more
Jun 26, 2013 5:15 PM Michael Carriere Books
My American Revolution: Crossing the Delaware and I-78 (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Robert Sullivan
A native New Yorker, Robert Sullivan was inspired to write My American Revolution while gazing from the observation deck of the Empire State Building. In between Bunker Hill and Yorktown, he decided, was the... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:54 PM David Luhrssen Books