RSS

My American Revolution

civilars.jpg.jpe

One of David Armitage’s tasks in Civil Wars: A History in Ideas is to define terms that are as hotly contested as the Gettysburg battlefield. The Harvard history professor writes with sharp irony and dense allusions on the recent past and n... more

May 2, 2017 2:06 PM Books

books.jpg.jpe

In his account of the American Revolution, historian Thomas Slaughter begins with the assumption that “independence” and “separation” were two different things. The American colonists considered themselves largely “independent” of ... more

Aug 21, 2014 7:04 PM Books

american-flag-hd-wallaper-background.jpg.jpe

Like many men who volunteered for the U.S. Army in World War II, my late father never boasted about his years in uniform. A patriot to his core, he nevertheless more

Jul 7, 2013 5:39 PM News Features

Due to its attention to such of-the-moment issues, such as immigration, drug smuggling and gun trafficking, many will undoubtedly read Peter Andreas more

Jun 26, 2013 5:15 PM Books

sullivan-robert-c-myrna-copaleen-65a014bea22676ab807d4e68eac6d210871ad971-s51.jpg.jpe

A native New Yorker, Robert Sullivan was inspired to write My American Revolution while gazing from the observation deck of the Empire State Building. In between Bunker Hill and Yorktown, he decided, was the... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:54 PM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES