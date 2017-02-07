American
Tonight: Milwaukee Gathers in Unity for Human Dignity: In Defense of Immigrants and Refugees
Take some time out tonight tosupport our immigrants and refugees who are under attack by the president. Abroad coalition of advocacy groups is organizing a powerful event, “MilwaukeeGathers in Unity for Human Dignity,” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at.. more
Feb 7, 2017 6:45 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
2015’s Biggest News & Worst Games (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Nine)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Dec 21, 2015 5:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
The Otherworldly Potential Of Giannis Antetokounmpo
Oct 8, 2015 9:15 PM Eric Engelbart Milwaukee Bucks
Sturgill Simpson @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Fresh off his first Grammy nomination, country singer Sturgill Simpson returned to Turner Hall to play for a much bigger audience. more
Dec 8, 2014 11:28 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
City Guide 2014: Dining Guide
Reviews by Jeff Beutner (J.B.), Susan Harpt Grimes (S.H.G.), Lisa Kaiser (L.K.), David Luhrssen (D.L.), Kevin Lynch (K.L.), Selena Milewski (S.M.), Lora N,A&E Feature more
Apr 2, 2014 12:38 AM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
North Shore Classic
Jack Pandl’s Whitefish Bay Inn (1319 E. Henry Clay St.) actually predates the village of Whitefish Bay. When Pandl’s opened, it stood in an area of resorts and beer gardens—a daytrip for Milwaukee residents who arrived by more
Dec 13, 2012 1:32 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Blessed Feathers w/ Way Yes @ Stonefly Brewery
Jacquelyn Beaupre' and Donivan Berube of West Bend’s Americana-steeped folk duo Blessed Feathers came to the Stonefly Brewery Monday night to introduce their latest EP, Peaceful Beasts in an Ocean of Weeds, though... more
Oct 9, 2012 1:47 PM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Paul W. S. Anderson writes and frequently directs his wife, Milla Jovovich, who stars in the pair's moneymaking franchise for a fourth time. The actress plays Alice, a heroine owing her super strength to the Umbrella Corporation's T-virus. ... more
Jan 4, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Eager to escape King Richard's Third Crusade, Robin and his friends (including Little John played by Kevin Durand) are in the process of fleeing the soldiers' rank when they happen upon a group of dead knights, including dying Sir Robert Lo... more
Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Slow-Burning Drama in ‘The American’
George Clooney, The American more
Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Super Capers Spoofs the Superheroes
Superheroes and the universe they inhabit, where every gesture is bigger than a billboard and good argues with evil in cartoon balloons, are funny. And in a society that realizes this, superheroes can be dysfunctional oddballs as easily as savior.. more
Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bang Camaro
Sick of the ubiquitous indie-rock that surrounded them, in 2005 a pair of young Bostonians decided to form a band based on their love of old, crossover metal bands like Dokken and Iron Maiden. The resultin,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Torture is an impeachable offense
Calling for Impeachment is our Constitutional right and totally American. The House called for impeachment of Bill Clinton because he lied about an affair. George Bush: 1) has sen,Letters more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 2 Comments
Short Orders
If you enjoy yourchili with a side of music, voting ballots and half-sized pencils,you&r Shepherd Express ,Dining Out more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Dining Preview
An actually enjoyable Marquette game...
I have to say I was more than a little wary heading to the Bradley Center Friday night for the Marquette/Pitt game. My level of patience with the Golden Eagles had slowly been running out and I was afraid we'd be subject to yet another disappointi.. more
Feb 18, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
On t,News Features more
Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Leonard Cohen Reluctantly Returns to the U.S.
The bus television news ticker on my snowy commute to the office today clued me into this sad little news item: Leonard Cohen will play his first U.S. concert in over 15 years next month, apparently in an effort to replenish the retirement savings.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music