Americana
Rebecca and the Grey Notes: Volume Two
On their second release, Volume Two, Milwaukee’s Rebecca and the Grey Notes perform a smart, sincere amalgam of unassumingly sweet acoustic country, light blues rock swagger and a hooky sort of Americana. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:44 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Alejandro Escovedo Gets a Little Help from His Friends
Ahead of his headlining gig at WMSE’s Backyard BBQ, Alejandro Escovedo chats about his guest-laden new album. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:50 PM Dave Gil de Rubio Music Feature
Chris Head & The Honchos: Chicken Wire
On their second album, Chicken Wire, the Milwaukee trio Chris Head & Honchos progress along their take on rockin’ Americana. Singer/guitarist Head may be at his most compelling when there’s narrative tension in his lyrics, heightened by the... more
Mar 21, 2017 1:33 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Zach Pietrini Band: Holding Onto Ghosts
The impression given by Milwaukee Americana singer-songwriter Zach Pietrini in his social-media presence is of a well-adjusted, cheerful husband and father. The release of his fifth album, Holding Onto Ghosts, evidences an ability to write ... more
Jan 24, 2017 1:45 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Tyne Darling Ties Up Loose Ends on ‘These Ghosts’
Tyne Darling’s Tommy Vollman gives his published short stories a second life on his hopeful, if lonesome, latest album. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Matt Butler: Reckless Son
Matt Butler’s debut album, Reckless Son, is a heartfelt recollection of his own experiences and life lessons. While the album may be the byproduct of a low point in Butler’s life, the result is a wonderfully crafted album that is truthful a... more
Nov 1, 2016 1:42 PM Angelika Villafuerte Album Reviews
Dead Horses Look to the Skies on ‘Cartoon Moon’
Sarah Vos of the Milwaukee/Oshkosh folk ensemble talks about recording their latest album with former Uncle Tupelo and Wilco drummer Ken Coomer. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:49 PM Joshua Miller Local Music 1 Comments
Zach Pietrini Drops the Broken Bones, Finds Relative Stability
Zach Pietrini opens a new chapter with his latest EP, Highways and Heartache. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:42 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
My Morning Jacket Announces New Album, Return to the Riverside Theater
Kentucky rockers My Morning Jacket have covered a lot of ground over the last 16 years, evolving beyond the fairly straightforward Southern rock and Americana of their early albums toward more experimental, psychedelic sounds on records like 2005'.. more
Mar 3, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 4 Comments
Panalure Share Dark Tales on ‘The Bones’
Milwaukee’s Panalure fill their debut album with stories about violence, regrets and sins of the flesh. more
Jan 20, 2015 9:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Racine and Kenosha’s Best Bands are Led by Women
Donoma, Folkswagon, Ash Can School and the Jill Plaisted Band are making waves in Kenosha and Racine’s once male-dominated music scenes. more
Dec 30, 2014 10:13 PM Joe Crawford Mrazek Music Feature 1 Comments
Jay Matthes Finds a Better Place with Solo Album
Oftentimes when a musician makes the transition from a band to a solo career, it can be a tricky proposition to make it on his/her own. more
Nov 18, 2014 9:27 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Hayward Williams Makes His Own ‘Moondance’
Although he was never one to romanticize suffering, for Hayward Williams, depression was the devil he knew. Over the years the Milwaukee songwriter had learned to accept the condition, and, like many artists, even take inspiration from it.... more
Nov 12, 2014 11:48 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
The War on Drugs with Califone @ The Pabst Theater
While they’ve had to wait a while longer for recognition than Kurt Vile, who co-founded the band before leaving to pursue a fruitful solo career in 2009, Philadelphia’s The War on Drugs has had,Concert Reviews more
Sep 22, 2014 10:56 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Men Trade Wild Rock ’n’ Roll for Rustic Pleasures
Listening to the roto-rooting squeal of “Grave Desecration,” a track from The Men’s 2010 album Immaculada, you’d never guess that three years later the band would be releasing an EP recorded around a campfire in the more
Oct 13, 2013 9:59 PM Joe Guszkowski Music Feature
Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers @ The Riverside Theater
The question wasn’t whether Steve Martin was going to be funny during his bluegrass and Americana concert Wednesday at The Riverside Theater. It was by how much, and in what context.The answer i,Concert Reviews more
Jul 25, 2013 1:39 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Buffalo Gospel Find Hope and Strength on Debut
As you drive into Plains states like South Dakota, chances are that you’ll come across barren wilderness like the Badlands, with nothing but seeming desolation for miles. A variety of animals call these areas home, including more
Jul 24, 2013 1:06 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Rectifier
Sometimes a record’s title tells you almost everything you need to know. Bourbon & Flowers, the new EP from Milwaukee’s Rectifier, mixes boozy more
Jul 11, 2013 10:40 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Wake Owl: Songs of the Soil
Traveling the world, working on farms: This is a great roots-music backstory. It is also the backstory of Colyn Cameron, who writes and sings sweeping folk songs for his more
Jun 11, 2013 10:26 PM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Son Volt w/ Colonel Ford @ Turner Hall Ballroom
“Windfall,” the first song on Son Volt’s 1995 debut Trace, has a great line about scanning the AM dial, “searching for a truer sound.” “Catching an all-night station in Louisiana,” si,Concert Reviews more
Jun 6, 2013 9:51 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews