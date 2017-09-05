RSS

Americana

beccagreynotes.jpg.jpe

On their second release, Volume Two, Milwaukee’s Rebecca and the Grey Notes perform a smart, sincere amalgam of unassumingly sweet acoustic country, light blues rock swagger and a hooky sort of Americana. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:44 PM Album Reviews

alejandroescovedobynancyrankinescovedo.jpg.jpe

Ahead of his headlining gig at WMSE’s Backyard BBQ, Alejandro Escovedo chats about his guest-laden new album. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:50 PM Music Feature

chrisheadalbum.jpg.jpe

On their second album, Chicken Wire, the Milwaukee trio Chris Head & Honchos progress along their take on rockin’ Americana. Singer/guitarist Head may be at his most compelling when there’s narrative tension in his lyrics, heightened by the... more

Mar 21, 2017 1:33 PM Album Reviews

albumreviewzach.jpg.jpe

The impression given by Milwaukee Americana singer-songwriter Zach Pietrini in his social-media presence is of a well-adjusted, cheerful husband and father. The release of his fifth album, Holding Onto Ghosts, evidences an ability to write ... more

Jan 24, 2017 1:45 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

localmusictynedaarling_byjoestapp.jpg.jpe

Tyne Darling’s Tommy Vollman gives his published short stories a second life on his hopeful, if lonesome, latest album. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:38 PM Local Music

albumreview_mattbutler.jpg.jpe

Matt Butler’s debut album, Reckless Son, is a heartfelt recollection of his own experiences and life lessons. While the album may be the byproduct of a low point in Butler’s life, the result is a wonderfully crafted album that is truthful a... more

Nov 1, 2016 1:42 PM Album Reviews

localmusic_deadhorses.jpg.jpe

Sarah Vos of the Milwaukee/Oshkosh folk ensemble talks about recording their latest album with former Uncle Tupelo and Wilco drummer Ken Coomer. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:49 PM Local Music 1 Comments

musicgate.jpg.jpe

Zach Pietrini opens a new chapter with his latest EP, Highways and Heartache. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:42 PM Music Feature

onmusic_mymorningjacket.jpg.jpe

My Morning Jacket / Via Facebook

Kentucky rockers My Morning Jacket have covered a lot of ground over the last 16 years, evolving beyond the fairly straightforward Southern rock and Americana of their early albums toward more experimental, psychedelic sounds on records like 2005'.. more

Mar 3, 2015 3:00 PM On Music 4 Comments

localmusic_panalure_bykenhanson.jpg.jpe

Ken Hanson

Milwaukee’s Panalure fill their debut album with stories about violence, regrets and sins of the flesh. more

Jan 20, 2015 9:56 PM Local Music

musicgateway_donomapressphoto.jpg.jpe

Donoma, Folkswagon, Ash Can School and the Jill Plaisted Band are making waves in Kenosha and Racine’s once male-dominated music scenes. more

Dec 30, 2014 10:13 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

localmusic_jaymatthes.jpg.jpe

Oftentimes when a musician makes the transition from a band to a solo career, it can be a tricky proposition to make it on his/her own. more

Nov 18, 2014 9:27 PM Local Music

localmusic_haywardwilliams.jpg.jpe

Although he was never one to romanticize suffering, for Hayward Williams, depression was the devil he knew. Over the years the Milwaukee songwriter had learned to accept the condition, and, like many artists, even take inspiration from it.... more

Nov 12, 2014 11:48 AM Local Music 1 Comments

the_war_on_drugs.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

While they’ve had to wait a while longer for recognition than Kurt Vile, who co-founded the band before leaving to pursue a fruitful solo career in 2009, Philadelphia’s The War on Drugs has had,Concert Reviews more

Sep 22, 2014 10:56 AM Concert Reviews

themen.jpg.jpe

Listening to the roto-rooting squeal of “Grave Desecration,” a track from The Men’s 2010 album Immaculada, you’d never guess that three years later the band would be releasing an EP recorded around a campfire in the more

Oct 13, 2013 9:59 PM Music Feature

steve martin_use.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Erik Ljung

The question wasn’t whether Steve Martin was going to be funny during his bluegrass and Americana concert Wednesday at The Riverside Theater. It was by how much, and in what context.The answer i,Concert Reviews more

Jul 25, 2013 1:39 PM Concert Reviews

buffalogos.jpg.jpe

As you drive into Plains states like South Dakota, chances are that you’ll come across barren wilderness like the Badlands, with nothing but seeming desolation for miles. A variety of animals call these areas home, including more

Jul 24, 2013 1:06 AM Local Music

Sometimes a record’s title tells you almost everything you need to know. Bourbon & Flowers, the new EP from Milwaukee’s Rectifier, mixes boozy more

Jul 11, 2013 10:40 PM Album Reviews

wake.jpg.jpe

Traveling the world, working on farms: This is a great roots-music backstory. It is also the backstory of Colyn Cameron, who writes and sings sweeping folk songs for his more

Jun 11, 2013 10:26 PM Music Feature

_dsc0147.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

“Windfall,” the first song on Son Volt’s 1995 debut Trace, has a great line about scanning the AM dial, “searching for a truer sound.” “Catching an all-night station in Louisiana,” si,Concert Reviews more

Jun 6, 2013 9:51 AM Concert Reviews

