Americans With Disabilities Act

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a juried exhibition of visual art from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has been touring the nation. A reception will be held at Independence First ... more

Jul 21, 2015 8:02 PM Visual Arts

This year the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) turns 25 and Milwaukee’s IndependenceFirst will commemorate ADA successes with a community-wide anniversary celebration. more

Jun 23, 2015 2:52 PM Expresso

Private security guards asked an estimated 100 protesters—and the media—to leave Greendale’s Southridge Mall property on Saturday afternoon as they protested the more

Apr 22, 2014 9:46 PM News Features

