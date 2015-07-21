RSS
Americans With Disabilities Act
‘The Journey’ Stops in Milwaukee to Celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a juried exhibition of visual art from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has been touring the nation. A reception will be held at Independence First ... more
Jul 21, 2015 8:02 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
IndependenceFirst Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act
This year the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) turns 25 and Milwaukee’s IndependenceFirst will commemorate ADA successes with a community-wide anniversary celebration. more
Jun 23, 2015 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Southridge Boots Bus Stop Protesters from Site
Private security guards asked an estimated 100 protesters—and the media—to leave Greendale’s Southridge Mall property on Saturday afternoon as they protested the more
Apr 22, 2014 9:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
