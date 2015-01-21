RSS

Americans For Prosperity

dailydose_milwaukeestreetcar.jpg.jpe

Jan 21, 2015 9:15 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Scott Walker and Wisconsin Republicans are trying to turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state even though they didn’t campaign on this issue in the 2014 election. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:56 PM Taking Liberties 56 Comments

120530_scott_walker_605_ap.jpg.jpe

The latest attack onDemocratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke as a plagiarist is so absurd Ihesitate to write about it. What’s so ridiculous and hypocritical is that ScottWalker and his allegedly independent supporters copy each other all t.. more

Sep 23, 2014 3:39 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

110221_scott_walker_deal_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Republican Gov. Scott Walker may be arguing that the John Doe investigation into alleged illegal campaign coordination in 2011 and 2012 is dead as a doornail, but the 266 pages of unsealed more

Jun 25, 2014 1:28 AM Expresso 4 Comments

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

Yet another unsigned op-ed in the Wall Street Journal broke news in the long-running investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied special interest groups more

Jun 4, 2014 8:13 PM Expresso 3 Comments

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

As the Shepherd was the first to report, the Wisconsin Club for Growth—whose longtime spokesman, R.J. Johnson, was a top political advisor to Walker and is more

Dec 15, 2013 6:39 PM News Features

cap_night_web.jpg.jpe

Just weeks after the Republicans had to cancel their taxpayer-funded $500,000 biannual grant to the right-wing political front group United Sportsman of Wisconsin more

Nov 22, 2013 1:52 AM Expresso

scott-walker.jpg.jpe

According to a weekend report in the Wall Street Journal, the new John Doe investigation into special interest spending in the 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin recalls is wider than first thought more

Nov 20, 2013 2:29 AM News Features

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

Nov 18, 2013 3:27 PM Daily Dose

target.jpg.jpe

Very little is known about the new John Doe investigation that has emerged from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and is being conducted by special prosecutor Francis Schmitz, a more

Nov 6, 2013 2:00 AM News Features

800px-wisconsin_state_capitol_pillars.jpg.jpe

Nov 1, 2013 7:35 PM Daily Dose

money.jpg.jpe

As this is being written, no one knows exactly how Election Day will go in the state or nation. But it’s already clear what horrendous ugliness was unleashed on our election process by the Citizens United decision by a one-vote more

Nov 5, 2012 5:09 PM News Features

blogimage18420.jpe

How accurate is the news you're getting from a nonprofit “independent news service” such as Wisconsin Reporter... more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 12 Comments

blogimage5973.jpe

Oct 22, 2010 6:27 PM Daily Dose

Say what you want about Sheriff David Clarke but he’s got bank. According to his latest campaign finance forms, Clarke raised $49,428 since January and spent a mere $10,330. That leaves him with $91,635 ($32,000 of which is personal loa.. more

Aug 4, 2010 6:11 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5654.jpe

So Dick Armey’s FreedomWorks has found a “champion of freedom” in Republican Senate candidate Ron Johnson. FreedomWorks PAC will support the Johnson campaign by leading numerous Get Out The Vote (GOTV) efforts, including direct mailings.. more

Jul 30, 2010 6:24 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5641.jpe

You know there’s nothing I love more than poring over the campaign finance reports of candidates. And you know there’s always something juicy in Sen. Jeff Plale’s reports, because he’s the right wing’s go-to Democrat for killing legislatio.. more

Jul 28, 2010 3:44 PM Daily Dose

blogimage11172.jpe

As we witness the BP oil hemorrhage devastate communities and ravage a precious natural resource, the past reminds us of a similar scenario that occurred in northeastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (UP) 139 years ago—the worst ... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 3 Comments

This year computer hardware engineer Toshio Yamamoto, 49, celebrates 15 years of tasting and cataloging all of the ramen (instant noodles) he can get his hands on—including the full list of ingredients, texture, flavor, price and "star" ra more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage9714.jpe

Nothing planned for Valentine's Day yet? Come out to the My Bloody Valentine's Dance Party at Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh St) on Saturday, February 13 at 9pm. The Shepherd Express Street Team will be there to enter you in to win an overnight S... more

Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Promotions

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES