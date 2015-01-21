Americans For Prosperity
Jan 21, 2015 9:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Republican Serial Killers on the Loose
Scott Walker and Wisconsin Republicans are trying to turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state even though they didn’t campaign on this issue in the 2014 election. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:56 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 56 Comments
Is It Plagiarism? Or Is It Working?
The latest attack onDemocratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke as a plagiarist is so absurd Ihesitate to write about it. What’s so ridiculous and hypocritical is that ScottWalker and his allegedly independent supporters copy each other all t.. more
Sep 23, 2014 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 2 Comments
Scott Walker’s Right-Wing Network Exposed
Republican Gov. Scott Walker may be arguing that the John Doe investigation into alleged illegal campaign coordination in 2011 and 2012 is dead as a doornail, but the 266 pages of unsealed more
Jun 25, 2014 1:28 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker Finds Himself at Odds with the ‘Wall Street Journal’
Yet another unsigned op-ed in the Wall Street Journal broke news in the long-running investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied special interest groups more
Jun 4, 2014 8:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: John Doe 2’s Focus on Big Money
As the Shepherd was the first to report, the Wisconsin Club for Growth—whose longtime spokesman, R.J. Johnson, was a top political advisor to Walker and is more
Dec 15, 2013 6:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Another Republican Giveaway to a Controversial Nonprofit
Just weeks after the Republicans had to cancel their taxpayer-funded $500,000 biannual grant to the right-wing political front group United Sportsman of Wisconsin more
Nov 22, 2013 1:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
John Doe #2 Looking at Walker’s Campaign Committee and Dozens of Conservative Groups
According to a weekend report in the Wall Street Journal, the new John Doe investigation into special interest spending in the 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin recalls is wider than first thought more
Nov 20, 2013 2:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
John Doe Probe Has 29 Conservative Groups In Its Sights
Nov 18, 2013 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The New John Doe Investigation
Very little is known about the new John Doe investigation that has emerged from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and is being conducted by special prosecutor Francis Schmitz, a more
Nov 6, 2013 2:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Why I Believe Wisconsin Reporter’s John Doe 2 Reporting
Nov 1, 2013 7:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Citizens Discounted
As this is being written, no one knows exactly how Election Day will go in the state or nation. But it’s already clear what horrendous ugliness was unleashed on our election process by the Citizens United decision by a one-vote more
Nov 5, 2012 5:09 PM Joel McNally News Features
Have 'Independent News Service' Groups Crossed the Line?
How accurate is the news you're getting from a nonprofit “independent news service” such as Wisconsin Reporter... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Liebenthal News Features 12 Comments
M&I's Outgoing Chair Is a Tea Partier?
Oct 22, 2010 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Sheriff David Clarke Raises Funds from Rich, Suburban Republicans
Say what you want about Sheriff David Clarke but he’s got bank. According to his latest campaign finance forms, Clarke raised $49,428 since January and spent a mere $10,330. That leaves him with $91,635 ($32,000 of which is personal loa.. more
Aug 4, 2010 6:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Dick Armey’s FreedomWorks Endorses Ron Johnson
So Dick Armey’s FreedomWorks has found a “champion of freedom” in Republican Senate candidate Ron Johnson. FreedomWorks PAC will support the Johnson campaign by leading numerous Get Out The Vote (GOTV) efforts, including direct mailings.. more
Jul 30, 2010 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Plale Takes Money from Global Warming-Denying Koch Company Lobbyist
You know there’s nothing I love more than poring over the campaign finance reports of candidates. And you know there’s always something juicy in Sen. Jeff Plale’s reports, because he’s the right wing’s go-to Democrat for killing legislatio.. more
Jul 28, 2010 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
